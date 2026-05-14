HMD Vibe 2 5G is scheduled to be launched in India soon. A week before its arrival in the country, various details about the handset, including its price, RAM and storage configurations, key specifications, and features have surfaced online. The smartphone is expected to be offered in three storage variants, with the top-end model featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It could be powered by a Unisoc chipset, too. The tech firm recently confirmed that the handset will be sold in India in three colour options. Moreover, the HMD Vibe 2 5G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked various details about the upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G. The leaker claims that the handset will launch in India at a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the variant featuring 128GB of storage and the same RAM capacity as the base model, will reportedly be priced at Rs. 9,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage option is said to arrive at Rs. 10,999.

In terms of specifications, the HMD Vibe 2 5G will reportedly be powered by a Unisoc T8200 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. On top of this, the handset is expected to be equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The leaker claims that the smartphone will ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

We already know that the HMD Vibe 2 5G will be launched in India on May 21 at 12 pm IST. It is also confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The upcoming HMD handset will be available for purchase in three colour options, dubbed Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink.

The smartphone maker recently confirmed that the HMD Vibe 2 5G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Along with this, the handset will arrive with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. For optics, it will sport a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI main shooter, along with an unspecified secondary camera. The phone is also shown to feature a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.