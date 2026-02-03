Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab S12 Series Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database

The purported Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is rumoured to be launched in July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 February 2026 10:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab S12 Series Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (pictured) was launched in 2024

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was spotted on the IMEI database
  • Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra were also listed
  • Samsung is set to begin its 2026 hardware launches this month
Samsung is expected to kick off its annual hardware launches this month with the rumoured launch of the Galaxy S26 series this month. Much more is anticipated to be in store throughout the year, with the next-generation Galaxy foldables, tablets, and wearables also said to debut. According to a report, several listings on a certification database have revealed Samsung's upcoming product launches, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Tab S12+.

Samsung's Upcoming Launches

According to a SmartPrix report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was sighted on the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) database, bearing the model number SM-L716U. It reportedly appeared alongside the Galaxy Watch 9, which was listed with the model number SM-L345U.

While the listing does not reveal any specifications of both wearables, it sheds light on their monikers.

Per previous reports, the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 model will reportedly feature a larger battery and could share hardware specifications with the standard Galaxy Watch 9. While the company internally refers to it as the Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra, the final name is expected to be Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is rumoured to be launched in July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Two models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series were also reported to be listed on the IMEI website. The purported Galaxy Tab S12+ was seen with the model number SM-X846B, while the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra listing carried the model number SM-X946B. Both models appear to be 5G variants of the Galaxy Tab S12 lineup.

The base Galaxy Tab S12, however, was not listed on the certification platform. Notably, this is the second sighting of the Galaxy Tab S12+ on the IMEI website. It was previously seen on the IMEI website in January.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup, which was launched in India in September 2025.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
iQOO 15R Battery Capacity and Thickness Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

Comment
