Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Surfaces on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ was listed on the IMEI database with the SM-X846B model number.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 19:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 ships with Android 16-based One UI 8
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series was launched in September 2025
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra were launched in India and other global markets in September 2025. The tablets are equipped with 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. Now, the South Korean tech giant appears to be preparing to unveil the successor to its lineup, as the purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ has been reportedly spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) database. While the listing does not reveal any details about the rumoured device, it is said to be positioned between the standard Galaxy Tab S12 and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Receives Approval from IMEI

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) states that a Samsung tablet, with the model number SM-X846B, has been listed on the IMEI database. The listing is said to belong to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+, which hints at the imminent launch of the device. Additionally, the purported Galaxy Tab S12+ is shown to feature 5G connectivity. It could be positioned between the vanilla and the Ultra models. However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm that such a device is under development, and the entry on the IMEI database doesn't tell us much more about its specifications.

This comes months after the South Korean tech giant launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in India in September 2025, with prices starting at of Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB+128GB (Wi-Fi) model and Rs. 1,10,999 for the 12GB+256GB (Wi-Fi) option, respectively. Both tablets are sold in Grey and Silver colourways.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab 11 Ultra are equipped with 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, respectively. The two tablets ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. A MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process power the two Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra carries a dual rear unit, featuring a 13-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S11 is equipped with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. The two Samsung tablets also feature 12-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls. While the standard model packs an 8,400mAh battery, the Ultra model is backed by an 11,600mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (5G)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
