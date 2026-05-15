Xiaomi 17T series will be launched in select global markets later this month, according to a tipster. Following their global debut, the rumoured Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro are expected to also launch in India as the third and fourth models in the tech giant's flagship lineup, joining the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Moreover, the smartphone maker is reportedly also planning to bring the Xiaomi 17 Max to India and other global markets, which could take the number of models in the lineup to five, including the two Xiaomi 17T phones. This comes shortly after the company began teasing the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Max in China/

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Might Launch in India After the Redmi Turbo 5

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the rumoured Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro will be launched in select global markets on May 28. Moreover, the leaker says that the two handsets will also be launched in India after the debut of the Redmi Turbo 5, which is confirmed to be unveiled in the country soon.

However, the company has yet to start teasing the global launch of the Xiaomi 17T series, considering its anticipated global launch is only a couple of weeks away. Apart from the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, the tech giant is reportedly also holding conversations regarding the unveiling of the Xiaomi 17 Max in India, which is confirmed to debut in China in the coming weeks.

If the three models launch in India, they will join the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, taking the total number of flagship handsets available in the country to five.

Recently, the key specifications and prices of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro surfaced online. The standard model will reportedly arrive at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Pro model might cost EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,11,000). In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 17T will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 460 ppi pixel density.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and 447 ppi pixel density. While the standard model might boast a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to be powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. The two phones will reportedly offer 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.