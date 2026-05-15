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Xiaomi 17T Series Launch Date Tipped; Xiaomi 17 Max India Debut Could Also Be on the Cards

Xiaomi 17 series, in India, currently includes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 10:33 IST
Xiaomi 17T Series Launch Date Tipped; Xiaomi 17 Max India Debut Could Also Be on the Cards

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Max is set to launch in China soon

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T might sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a triple real camera unit
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Xiaomi 17T series will be launched in select global markets later this month, according to a tipster. Following their global debut, the rumoured Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro are expected to also launch in India as the third and fourth models in the tech giant's flagship lineup, joining the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Moreover, the smartphone maker is reportedly also planning to bring the Xiaomi 17 Max to India and other global markets, which could take the number of models in the lineup to five, including the two Xiaomi 17T phones. This comes shortly after the company began teasing the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Max in China/

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Might Launch in India After the Redmi Turbo 5

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the rumoured Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro will be launched in select global markets on May 28. Moreover, the leaker says that the two handsets will also be launched in India after the debut of the Redmi Turbo 5, which is confirmed to be unveiled in the country soon.

However, the company has yet to start teasing the global launch of the Xiaomi 17T series, considering its anticipated global launch is only a couple of weeks away. Apart from the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, the tech giant is reportedly also holding conversations regarding the unveiling of the Xiaomi 17 Max in India, which is confirmed to debut in China in the coming weeks.

If the three models launch in India, they will join the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, taking the total number of flagship handsets available in the country to five.

Recently, the key specifications and prices of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro surfaced online. The standard model will reportedly arrive at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Pro model might cost EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,11,000). In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 17T will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 460 ppi pixel density.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and 447 ppi pixel density. While the standard model might boast a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to be powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. The two phones will reportedly offer 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17T India Launch, Xiaomi 17T Pro India Launch, Xiaomi 17 Max India Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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