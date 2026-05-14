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Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Go in Sale in India With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras: Price, Specifications

Both the Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE can be purchased with a 10 percent instant cashback on select bank card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 15:37 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Go in Sale in India With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras: Price, Specifications

Vivo X300 Ultra comes with Zeiss-backed cameras and teleconverter support

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Highlights
  • The Vivo X300 Ultra comes with Zeiss-backed triple rear cameras
  • Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 79,999
  • Both handsets are now available for purchase in India
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The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are now available for purchase in India. The handsets were launched in the country on May 6, following their China debut earlier this year. The Vivo X300 Ultra arrives as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship lineup, equipped with triple Zeiss master prime lenses and Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite 5 SoC. The X300 FE, meanwhile, gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip under the hood. Both phones run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Price in India

The price of the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is sold in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. The Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm equivalent) is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit costs Rs. 11,999.

Voltvivo X300 Ultra Discussion
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Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-of-the-line configuration, with 512GB of storage and the same RAM as the base model, is priced at Rs. 89,999.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Offers, Availability

As part of the launch offers, customers can grab the Vivo X300 Ultra, the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, and the Imaging Grip Kit as a combined bundle, priced at Rs. 1,95,997, instead of the MOP of Rs. 1,99,997. Vivo has also introduced the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit. It includes the aforementioned accessories and also bundles an additional 200mm equivalent telephoto extender lens. This is priced at Rs. 2,09,999. On top of this, the brand is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the bundle.

Both handsets are available with a 10 percent instant cashback on SBI, Kotak, American Express, DBS, IDFC First, and Axis Bank, along with UPI transactions. Additional benefits include up to 60 percent assured buyback at Rs. 1,599, a complimentary one-year extended warranty, and up to 60 percent discount on the V-Shield screen damage protection plan, which starts at Rs. 2,499. Vivo is also bundling Jio benefits, including 5,000GB cloud storage access for 18 months alongside Google Gemini Pro benefits.

The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are available for purchase via Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other online retailers, along with offline retailers across the country.

FAQvivo X300 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X300 Ultra?
The Vivo X300 Ultra is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 200-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 50 megapixel front-facing selfie camera . The phone supports fast charging with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 6,600mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 Ultra is available in 2 colour options.
When was the Vivo X300 Ultra released?
The Vivo X300 Ultra was launched on May 6, 2026.
Where can I buy the Vivo X300 Ultra?
You can buy the Vivo X300 Ultra through the official Vivo website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India, Vivo X300 FE, Vivo X300 FE Price in India, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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