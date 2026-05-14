The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are now available for purchase in India. The handsets were launched in the country on May 6, following their China debut earlier this year. The Vivo X300 Ultra arrives as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship lineup, equipped with triple Zeiss master prime lenses and Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite 5 SoC. The X300 FE, meanwhile, gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip under the hood. Both phones run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Price in India

The price of the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is sold in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. The Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm equivalent) is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit costs Rs. 11,999.

Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-of-the-line configuration, with 512GB of storage and the same RAM as the base model, is priced at Rs. 89,999.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Offers, Availability

As part of the launch offers, customers can grab the Vivo X300 Ultra, the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, and the Imaging Grip Kit as a combined bundle, priced at Rs. 1,95,997, instead of the MOP of Rs. 1,99,997. Vivo has also introduced the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit. It includes the aforementioned accessories and also bundles an additional 200mm equivalent telephoto extender lens. This is priced at Rs. 2,09,999. On top of this, the brand is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the bundle.

Both handsets are available with a 10 percent instant cashback on SBI, Kotak, American Express, DBS, IDFC First, and Axis Bank, along with UPI transactions. Additional benefits include up to 60 percent assured buyback at Rs. 1,599, a complimentary one-year extended warranty, and up to 60 percent discount on the V-Shield screen damage protection plan, which starts at Rs. 2,499. Vivo is also bundling Jio benefits, including 5,000GB cloud storage access for 18 months alongside Google Gemini Pro benefits.

The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are available for purchase via Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other online retailers, along with offline retailers across the country.