Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will reportedly be available in three colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 August 2023 18:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: MediaPeanut/ @OnLeaks

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE that was previously leaked online

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM and storage details have surfaced online
  • It could debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE could feature an Exynos 1380 chipset

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price in India has leaked online ahead of its debut. The South Korean tech conglomerate's upcoming Fan Edition (FE) tablet models will reportedly be available in three colour options. It will be sold in Wi-Fi and cellular models, according to a report. The company's purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are expected to be unveiled by the company according to previous leaks that suggest the devices will be powered by a Exynos chipset.

According to a MySmartPrice report citing an unnamed source, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE price in India will be set at Rs. 65,000 for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration with 5G connectivity. The Wi-Fi variant with the same amount of RAM and storage will be priced at Rs. 63,000 as per the report, which states that the tablet could also be available in other storage options. 

Samsung will sell the Galaxy Tab S9 FE in Light Green, Grey, and Silver colour options, according to the report. These are the same colour options — along with another Pink colourway — that were leaked in a recent report. Samsung is yet to officially confirm details of its plans to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series of tablets, which is also expected to include a Plus model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specifications (rumoured)

As per details shared in a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, which comprises four Cortex-A78 performance cores and Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The tablet is expected to sport a 10.9-inch display, which is smaller than the 12.4-inch screen on the Plus variant.

Meanwhile the rumoured Galaxy Tab S9 FE is also tipped to feature a single rear camera, unlike the Plus model, which will reportedly feature a dual rear camera setup. The tablet is also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It will reportedly measure 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specifications, Galaxy Tab, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Mars May Have Been Habitable in the Past, NASA Rover Observations Suggest Water Presence: Scientists
Microsoft, Aptos Labs Partner to Unite Web3, Artificial Intelligence: Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  3. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  4. Jio Launches Independence Offer Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  5. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  6. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  8. iPhone 15 Series Said to Launch a Day Earlier Than Previously Reported
  9. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  10. Vivo V29e India Launch Confirmed, Could Debut With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G New Configuration Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 15 Series Launch Might Take Place on September 12: Mark Gurman
  4. Microsoft, Aptos Labs Partner to Unite Web3, Artificial Intelligence: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. Mars May Have Been Habitable in the Past, NASA Rover Observations Suggest Water Presence: Scientists
  7. Vivo V29e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  8. NFT Apps on Get No Respite as US Supreme Court Denies Epic Games’ Plea on Apple’s App Store Payment Rules
  9. Disney+ to Start Cracking Down on Account and Password Sharing in 2024, Loses 12.5 Million Hotstar Subscribers
  10. Zee-Sony Merger Approved by NCLT, Paving Way For Creation of $10 Billion Media Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.