Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Unpacking Samsung's Latest Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were launched on Wednesday as the South Korean tech conglomerate's latest foldable phones. They replace the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which were launched last year. Besides these handsets, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets comprising a vanilla model, along with a Plus and Ultra model. Two new smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — were also launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto — currently in Seoul for the Galaxy Unpacked event — teamed up with Reviews Editor and guest host Roydon Cerejo to discuss Samsung's latest upgrades to its Galaxy foldable phones, Galaxy Tab S-series tablets, and Galaxy Watch models.

Months after the company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the smartphone maker has new devices making it to the Galaxy-branded roster. The first device is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which comes with minimal changes to the external design such as a new hinge, but a new customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood that also powers the Galaxy S23 series.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a notable visual change over last year's model — it has a much larger, folder-shaped 3.4-inch cover screen compared to the 1.9-inch model on the Z Flip 4 — it's not the largest outer display, as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a slightly larger 3.6-inch screen. It has the same custom chip has the Galaxy Z Fold handset and also features the company's new Flex Hinge. Both these foldable phones run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

In addition to the new foldables, Samsung also launched the new Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. These devices are Samsung's most premium tablet models and run on the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, which means they should offer the best performance among other Android tablet models available today.

Finally, Samsung also announced the arrival of its new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatches. Samsung focussed a lot on features like sleep tracking and improved health monitoring using the BioActive sensor on the wearable device. It will also offer irregular heart rate notifications, a feature that is also offered on recent Apple Watch models. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic arrives with the same features as the Galaxy Watch 6, but with a rotating bezel that is expected to make it easier to navigate the smartwatch.

