Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Unpacking Samsung's Latest Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series were launched by the company at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 July 2023 19:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Unpacking Samsung's Latest Upgrades

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with a 3.4-inch external display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were launched on Wednesday as the South Korean tech conglomerate's latest foldable phones. They replace the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which were launched last year. Besides these handsets, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets comprising a vanilla model, along with a Plus and Ultra model. Two new smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — were also launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto — currently in Seoul for the Galaxy Unpacked event — teamed up with Reviews Editor and guest host Roydon Cerejo to discuss Samsung's latest upgrades to its Galaxy foldable phones, Galaxy Tab S-series tablets, and Galaxy Watch models.

Months after the company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the smartphone maker has new devices making it to the Galaxy-branded roster. The first device is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which comes with minimal changes to the external design such as a new hinge, but a new customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood that also powers the Galaxy S23 series.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a notable visual change over last year's model — it has a much larger, folder-shaped 3.4-inch cover screen compared to the 1.9-inch model on the Z Flip 4 — it's not the largest outer display, as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a slightly larger 3.6-inch screen. It has the same custom chip has the Galaxy Z Fold handset and also features the company's new Flex Hinge. Both these foldable phones run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

In addition to the new foldables, Samsung also launched the new Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. These devices are Samsung's most premium tablet models and run on the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, which means they should offer the best performance among other Android tablet models available today.

Finally, Samsung also announced the arrival of its new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatches. Samsung focussed a lot on features like sleep tracking and improved health monitoring using the BioActive sensor on the wearable device. It will also offer irregular heart rate notifications, a feature that is also offered on recent Apple Watch models. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic arrives with the same features as the Galaxy Watch 6, but with a rotating bezel that is expected to make it easier to navigate the smartwatch.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon MusicApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsGaanaJioSaavnSpotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 6-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India and Specifications Compared
Samsung Unveils the Next-Gen Galaxy Z Foldables

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Unpacking Samsung's Latest Upgrades
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. Vivo V29 5G Design Leaks, May Debut With This Chipset
  3. Pebble Revolve Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch HD Display Launched in India
  4. Oppo Find N3 Foldable Phone Officially Teased; Expected to Launch Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Will Reportedly Get One UI 6 Beta Update on This Date
  8. Kia Seltos (2023): ADAS Features Explained
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed
  10. Oppo A78 4G Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: See Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Short Video Message Feature for Android, iOS: Details
  2. Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Unveiled: Details
  3. Pebble Revolve Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Reddit Drops ‘Retro Reimagined’ Collection of Digital Avatars Riding on Success of Previous NFTs
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Set For August; To Get World’s First Aerospace-Grade 3D Tiangong Cooling System
  6. Microsoft Testing Bing AI Chat Support on Chrome, Safari for Select Users: Report
  7. Oppo Find N3 Launch Imminent as Company Officially Teases Foldable Phone
  8. PlayStation Plus August 2023 Free Games: PGA Tour 2K23, Death’s Door, and More
  9. Poco Pods TWS Earphones Price in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 29 Launch
  10. ISRO Successfully Tests Propulsion Systems on India's First Human Spaceflight Mission Gaganyaan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.