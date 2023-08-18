Technology News

Samsung Planning to Introduce Foldable Tablets and Laptops, Company Executive Confirms

The Galaxy Tab S9 series models are all powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 August 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured)

Samsung may soon bring foldable tablets and laptops to the market. A company executive confirmed that they are working on the technology to integrate the foldable feature into more electronic products after launching five series of foldable smartphones. Recently, the firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 at the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The phones were released alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series which included a base, a plus and an ultra model.

Samsung's Mobile eXperience Business Head TM Roh confirmed in an interview with the Independent that foldable tablets and laptops could be planned in the future by the South Korean tech giant. Roh said he is confident that since tablets are already a popular product category, its foldable versions will also do well in the market. He explains that humans always "open up a book to read and open up a notebook to write something." 

Roh elaborates that just like books or notebooks, foldable smartphones are easier to store when not in use or be carried around while in transit while also keeping all necessary information secure. Likewise, the company is thinking about to bring similar technology to tablets and laptops, and it is also making necessary investments to see the ideas through, he claimed. However, the Samsung executive did not offer a definite timeline for the launch of these products. 

The Galaxy Tab S9 series models are all powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs. The tablets run Android 13 out-of-the-box. The base model sports an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display and packs an 8,400mAh battery, while the plus and ultra models come with 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch displays and 10,090mAh and 11,200mAh batteries, respectively.

The base Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts in India at Rs. 72,999 for its 128GB storage WiFi variant, while the Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra start at Rs. 90,999 and Rs. 1,08,999, respectively. All three models are offered in Beige and Graphite colour options. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
