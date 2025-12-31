Technology News
Samsung Partners With Nota AI to Enable Advanced On-Device AI on Exynos 2600 Chip

Samsung has signed a supply agreement with Nota AI to use the technology on the Exynos 2600 and further develop its Exynos AI Studio toolchain.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 10:40 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Exynos 2600 chip is built on Samsung Foundry's 2-nanometre GAA fabrication process

Highlights
  • Nota AI optimisation enables large offline AI models on smartphones
  • NetsPresso shrinks AI models by up to 90 percent without accuracy loss
  • Exynos 2600 delivers 113 percent AI performance gains over Exynos 2500
Samsung has expanded its partnership with South Korean AI firm Nota AI to strengthen on-device artificial intelligence capabilities on its newly announced Exynos 2600 chipset, which is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. The collaboration focuses on optimising large AI models to run efficiently on smartphones without relying on cloud connectivity. By combining Samsung's 2nm mobile processor with Nota AI's model compression technology, the companies expect to enable faster, private, and power-efficient offline AI features for Galaxy flagships.

Samsung's Exynos 2600 Chip Gets On-Device AI Boost

The collaboration allows Samsung to apply Nota AI's model optimisation technology to the Exynos 2600, enabling larger and more advanced AI models to run directly on smartphones without an internet connection. Nota AI specialises in shrinking and optimising AI models, and its NetsPresso platform can reduce model sizes by up to 90 percent while maintaining accuracy, the company said.

Samsung has signed a supply agreement with Nota AI to use the technology on the Exynos 2600 and further develop its Exynos AI Studio toolchain. Exynos AI Studio helps developers optimise and deploy AI models efficiently on Samsung silicon. The companies are also automating parts of the optimisation pipeline to simplify the deployment of modern generative AI models on mobile devices.

This partnership builds on earlier collaborations between Samsung Electronics and Nota AI, which previously worked together on AI optimisation for the Exynos 2400 and Exynos 2500 chipsets. Samsung says the continued collaboration proves the effectiveness of combining its hardware with Nota AI's software optimisation.

Samsung recently confirmed key hardware upgrades in the Exynos 2600. The chip is built on Samsung's 2nm Gate-All-Around process and is developed by Samsung System LSI. It features a 10-core CPU based on the Arm v9.3 architecture, an Xclipse 960 GPU, and a new neural processing unit that delivers a 113 percent improvement in AI performance compared to the Exynos 2500. Overall performance is claimed to be 39 percent higher than the previous generation.

Samsung has also integrated Heat Path Block technology to improve thermal management during sustained workloads such as gaming and AI processing. The Exynos 2600 is expected to power the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus in select markets, while the handsets could feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in other regions.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Exynos 2600, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Nota AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature Same Camera Hardware as Oppo Find N6; May Get 200-Megapixel Camera

