Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Adds Gemini Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs

Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs

The new Audio Summaries in Google Docs is a Workspace feature, but it is also available on individual accounts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 February 2026 17:59 IST
Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs

Photo Credit: Google

Audio Summaries in Google Docs is not available to AI Plus subscribers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Audio summaries provide a short verbal synopsis of the document
  • Users can select different voices for the narration
  • Google Workspace users can also listen to the summary at varying speeds
Advertisement

Google released a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Google Docs on Thursday. Powered by Gemini, the feature is dubbed Audio Summaries, and it lets users listen to a short audio summary of documents. The release is part of Google Workspace updates, although it is also available to select individual accounts. The Mountain View-based tech giant is releasing the capability only to paid subscribers at this time. Unlike normal text-to-speech features, Audio Summaries' narration occurs in a human-like natural language.

Audio Summaries Come to Google Docs

In a Workspace blog, the tech giant announced and detailed the new AI feature for Google Docs. The company has already integrated Gemini features across all Workspace apps, but it continues to add new capabilities and tools to help save time. The core offering of Audio Summaries is that it can not only create a short synopsis of a long document or report, but it also turns it into a human-like audio that users can listen to while they do something else on the side.

The feature appears to be inspired by Audio Overviews, which first made its debut in NotebookLM and was later released in the Gemini app. Google describes it as “a short verbal synopsis of the contents in your document, including multiple tabs. These summaries are typically under a few minutes long and use a natural speaking style to help you catch up quickly and efficiently.”

There are some user controls as well. Users can select from multiple voices, such as narrator, persuader, coach, and more. Additionally, they have the option to adjust playback speed or use the seeker to skip forward or backwards. While Google does not mention it, the generated summaries are expected to be grounded in the content of the document and not add any information from external sources. For organisations, the company highlights that there are no admin controls for Audio Summaries.

Coming to availability, Google said the feature is being rolled out to its Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Google AI Ultra for Business add-on, Google AI Pro for Education add-on, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Docs, Audio Summaries, Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play

Related Stories

Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  3. iPhone 17e Design, Colourways Seen in Concept Video With These Features
  4. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India
  5. Nvidia's GeForce Now App Brings Cloud Gaming to Your Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Pixel 10a Battery Details Leaked via EU Energy Label; Design Surfaces Again
  7. Here's Everything That Was Announced at Sony's State of Play
  8. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  10. OpenAI Says This Is Its First AI Model That Can Code in Real-Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
  2. Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners
  3. Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  4. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  5. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity
  6. Nvidia Launches GeForce Now App for Select Amazon Fire TV Stick Models
  7. John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
  9. GST (Ghosts in Trouble) Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama Film
  10. I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »