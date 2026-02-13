Technology News
Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 in India: Realme 15T, Redmi Note 15 5G, More

Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 in India: Realme 15T, Redmi Note 15 5G, More

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 17:56 IST
Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 in India: Realme 15T, Redmi Note 15 5G, More

Poco M8 5G runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • Check out the best smartphones available in India under Rs. 25,000
  • Realme 15T has a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • The Galaxy M36 5G runs on an Exynos 1380 processor
Choosing the right smartphone that fits all your requirements can be quite challenging these days, as prices are on the rise due to the ongoing memory shortage. If your budget is under Rs. 25,000, there are multiple capable options from brands like Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and Poco that deliver bright displays, decent gaming performance, smooth performance, and great overall value. Whether you prefer premium design, long battery life, or a clean software experience, there are plenty of solid mid-range options available in the Indian market.

Here are some of the top smartphones under Rs. 25,000 in India, including options like the Realme 15T, OnePlus Nord CE 5, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, and Poco M8 5G. Most models offer AMOLED or bright screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate and dual or triple rear camera units with 50-megapixel main sensors. 

Realme 15T

Launched in September last year, the Realme 15T is a strong all-round choice with solid performance under the Rs. 25,000 price bracket. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. This model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

realme 15t design slim gadgets 360

Realme 15T has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. This phone sports a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. For thermal management, the handset has a 6,050 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, with 13,774 sq mm graphite sheet. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging support. It has IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.57-inch full-HD+, AMOLED display
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,00mAh, 60W wired charging, 10W reverse charging

Realme 15T Price in India

Price of Realme 15T starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It comes in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium shades.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is a great option under Rs. 25,000 with balanced performance and Samsung's long-term software support. It came with One UI 7 based on Android 15, and is assured to get six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus coating.

samsung galaxy m36 software oneui7 gagdets 360

The Galaxy M36 5G runs on an Exynos 1380 processor, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, full-HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1380 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel (macro)
  • Front Camera: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Price in India

You can buy the Galaxy M36 5G for Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top end version with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. This model is released in Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 5

Known for strong battery life and reliable cameras OnePlus Nord CE 5 is another strong contender in the Rs. 25,000 price segment. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

oneplus nord ce 5 review ndtv design

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 7,100mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, full-HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) 
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,100mAh, 80W

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price in India

Pricing for the OnePlus Nord CE 5 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the handset is also available in an 8GB+256GB configuration that costs Rs. 26,999. Customers can also purchase a 12GB+256GB variant that costs Rs. 28,999.

Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G is another strong smartphone with an AMOLED screen, long battery life, and a stable software experience.. It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 5G has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, alongside 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It features a dual rear camera unit featuring a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Redmi Note 15 5G carries a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The battery also supports 18W reverse charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Rear
  • Cameras: 108-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,520mAh, 45W fast charging

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India

Price of the Redmi Note 15 5G is set to Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB+256GB RAM and storage model is sold for Rs. 24,999. It is launched in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple shades.

Poco M8 5G

The Poco M8 5G is a well-rounded smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand under the Rs. 25,000 segment. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and is confirmed to get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features a 6.77-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) 3D Curved Display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, Poco M8 5G carries up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel Light Fusion 400 sensor. There is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco M8 5G is backed by a 5,520mAh battery. The phone also features 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, Up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Rear
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel 
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,520mAh, 45W fast charging

Poco M8 5G

Price of Poco M8 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs Rs. 19,999, while the 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Realme 15T, Redmi Note 15 5G, Poco M8 5G, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 17e Design, Colour Options Seen in Concept Video With Dynamic Island, MagSafe
Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 in India: Realme 15T, Redmi Note 15 5G, More
