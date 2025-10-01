Technology News
Colour Finally Comes to Kindle Scribe: Meet Amazon's 2025 E-Reader With a Vibrant New Display

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft uses a colour filter with nitride LEDs to add soft-touch colours to the display.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2025 09:58 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Kindle Scribe lineup offers a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited

Highlights
  • The Kindle Scribe 3rd generation features an 11-inch display
  • There is a front light version and a non-front light version
  • The e-readers will be available starting later this year
Amazon unveiled the new generation of Kindle Scribe at its fall hardware event on Tuesday. The 2025 lineup of the e-reader and notebook combo also includes the company's first colour-supported display, dubbed Kindle Scribe Colorsoft. The Seattle-based tech giant claims that a new technology has been used to ensure the colour production doesn't hurt the eyes. Amazon has introduced a new front light system with miniaturised LEDs and a quad-core chipset for the third generation of Kindle Scribe. While the devices have been unveiled, they will go on sale starting later this year.

Kindle Scribe 2025: Price and Availability

Kindle Scribe with front light is priced starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,400), while the version without the front light is priced at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 38,200). On the other hand, the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft can be purchased for $629.99 (roughly Rs. 55,900). Amazon says the front light and Colorsoft models will be available in the US later this year, and the non-front light version will go on sale early next year.

Notably, all of the e-readers will come with a new pen that attaches to the Kindle Scribe. Amazon is also introducing a range of new folio covers. All Kindle Scribe buyers will also get a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Scribe 2025 Features and Specifications

Just like the older generation, the Kindle Scribe 2025 also features an 11-inch display. The device measures 5.4mm in thickness and weighs 400g, making it thinner and lighter than older models. Amazon also said the devices feature a new quad-core chip and increased memory to make them 40 percent faster. The details about the chipset and the RAM were not shared.

Amazon has also added a new front light system with miniaturised LEDs in the new lineup, which allows for narrower bezels and uniform lighting. A new texture-moulded glass improves the friction when the pen moves across the screen. The company also claims that a “rearchitected display stack” has been added to shrink the parallax, making users feel they are directly writing on the page.

kindle scribe colorsoft Kindle Scribe Colorsoft

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The hero product in the lineup is the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, which shows soft-touch colours on the display. Amazon says it used a colour filter and light guide with nitride LEDs to add colours, while ensuring the screen doesn't hurt the eyes like a typical LCD screen. “To deliver an incredible colour writing experience, we developed a new rendering engine, which enhances the colour and ensures writing is fast, fluid, and totally natural,” the company said in a blog post.

Despite the addition of colours, the tech giant claims that the device will provide weeks of battery life.

Apart from this, a couple of new features and a redesigned interface have also been added. The new Home page shows Quick Notes to let users quickly write something down. It also has options for recently opened and added books, documents, and notebooks.

Amazon is also adding AI summaries to let users quickly go through their notes while searching for the right one. Users can also ask follow-up questions. A new shader tool has also been added for artists, giving them more control over the depth and richness of the art. Early next year, users will also be able to send their notes and documents from Kindle Scribe to Alexa+ and have a conversation about them.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
