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Samsung Galaxy A27 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders as Key Specifications Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy A27 will reportedly be launched globally in Black, Blue, and Light Pink colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 15:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders as Key Specifications Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy A27 might succeed last year's Galaxy A26 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 could feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 might sport a 6.7-inch display
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
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Samsung Galaxy A26 was launched in India in March last year. Soon after its debut, leaks regarding its purported successor, which is expected to be named Samsung Galaxy A27, began surfacing online. Now, the design of the rumoured handset has been spotted in leaked renders, along with its key specifications and features. The Galaxy A27 will reportedly go on sale in three distinct colour options. The phone is expected to also ship with various design changes compared to the Galaxy A26. The Galaxy A27 might also feature a Snapdragon 6 series chipset, instead of an Exynos SoC found on its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, MyMobiles has published the purported renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A27, revealing the design of the phone. It is shown to sport a flat screen, featuring a hole-punch display cutout, unlike the Galaxy A26, which gets a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone might also feature relatively thin bezels compared to its predecessor.

samsung galaxy a27 renders onleaks mymobiles inline Samsung Galaxy A27

Samsung Galaxy A27 could be offered in three colour options
Photo Credit: MyMobiles/ @OnLeaks

 

The Samsung Galaxy A27 appears with a flat rear panel, with a pill-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. Meanwhile, the centred Samsung branding could be placed at the bottom of the panel. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. Lastly, the handset will reportedly be offered in Black, Blue, and Light Pink colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A27 is said to be a dual SIM handset that might run on Android 16-based OneUI 8.5. It could sport an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. On top of this, the rumoured Samsung A series phone will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, featuring support for 25W wired fast charging.

For optics, the handset will reportedly carry a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation. It could be equipped with a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back. The Galaxy A27 is also expected to sport a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It might measure 162.4×78.2×7.8 mm and weigh about 200g.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A27 Design, Samsung Galaxy A27 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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