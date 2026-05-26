Samsung Galaxy A26 was launched in India in March last year. Soon after its debut, leaks regarding its purported successor, which is expected to be named Samsung Galaxy A27, began surfacing online. Now, the design of the rumoured handset has been spotted in leaked renders, along with its key specifications and features. The Galaxy A27 will reportedly go on sale in three distinct colour options. The phone is expected to also ship with various design changes compared to the Galaxy A26. The Galaxy A27 might also feature a Snapdragon 6 series chipset, instead of an Exynos SoC found on its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, MyMobiles has published the purported renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A27, revealing the design of the phone. It is shown to sport a flat screen, featuring a hole-punch display cutout, unlike the Galaxy A26, which gets a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone might also feature relatively thin bezels compared to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A27 could be offered in three colour options

Photo Credit: MyMobiles/ @OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy A27 appears with a flat rear panel, with a pill-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. Meanwhile, the centred Samsung branding could be placed at the bottom of the panel. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. Lastly, the handset will reportedly be offered in Black, Blue, and Light Pink colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A27 is said to be a dual SIM handset that might run on Android 16-based OneUI 8.5. It could sport an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. On top of this, the rumoured Samsung A series phone will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, featuring support for 25W wired fast charging.

For optics, the handset will reportedly carry a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation. It could be equipped with a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back. The Galaxy A27 is also expected to sport a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It might measure 162.4×78.2×7.8 mm and weigh about 200g.