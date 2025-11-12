Technology News
Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Cheapest Broadband Plans Compared

Airtel Xstream Fibre's most affordable plan starts at Rs. 499 per month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 18:38 IST
Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Cheapest Broadband Plans Compared

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Charlotte May

Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL Broadband Plans Compared

Highlights
  • JioFiber’s entry-level broadband plan is priced at Rs. 399 per month
  • Users in rural areas can consider the BSNL plan
  • BSNL has two entry-level budget plans priced at Rs. 249 and Rs. 299
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly transformed the working culture in India, with remote work and online classes becoming the new norm for some. As a result, broadband connections have become an essential utility. To address the shift and meet the growing demand, leading telecom operators such as Airtel and Jio have launched several broadband plans tailored to suit varying budgets, data consumption habits, and regional requirements. The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is also actively participating in this competition, with a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas.

If you are looking for an affordable, entry-level broadband option that provides both speed and reliability, Airtel, Jio, and BSNL have value-for-money plans in their portfolio. Here, we are comparing their most affordable broadband plans to help you choose one.

Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Entry-Level Broadband Options

Starting with Airtel Xstream Fibre's most affordable plan, which starts at Rs. 499 per month, offering 40Mbps speed and unlimited data. This plan also includes added benefits such as Perplexity Pro AI and Google One subscriptions.

Airtel's Rs. 699 plan comes with additional benefits, including access to Jio Hotstar, Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, Google One (100GB cloud storage), and Perplexity Pro AI. It offers unlimited data at speeds of up to 40Mbps.

On the other hand, JioFiber's entry-level broadband plan is priced at Rs. 399 per month, offering a speed of 30Mbps and unlimited data. However, this basic plan doesn't include access to any OTT platforms.

For higher speeds, you can also check out the Rs. 699 plan that delivers 100Mbps speed with unlimited data, valid for 30 days. Users who want more data can opt for the Rs. 999 plan, which offers 150Mbps speed and unlimited data.

State-run BSNL Bharat Fiber offers a variety of affordable broadband plans catering to both urban and rural users. One of its widely available plans is priced at Rs. 449 per month, offering 30Mbps speed with unlimited data.

For new users, BSNL also has two entry-level budget plans priced at Rs. 249 and Rs. 299 per month, which provide 10GB and 20GB of data, respectively. These plans offer 25Mbps speed but are available for first-time users. Additionally, BSNL offers a Rs. 399 plan with speeds of up to 40Mbps and a data cap of 1,400 GB. However, this plan is specifically available to customers in rural areas.

Among the three, Jio has the most affordable entry-level plan at Rs. 399. However, Airtel's base plan, which is slightly more expensive at Rs. 499, provides faster speeds along with additional benefits. For users in rural areas, BSNL remains a recommended option due to its extensive coverage and affordable plans, which are tailored for low-data users. 

Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Cheapest Broadband Plans Compared
