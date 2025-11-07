Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity Compared

Airtel, Jio, and Vi continue to compete fiercely in India's prepaid market, offering a variety of plans designed to suit different budgets and usage patterns. Among them, recharge packs with 84-day validity are particularly popular, providing users with an ideal balance of long-term convenience and value. These plans generally include unlimited calling, daily data allowances, and SMS benefits, along with additional perks such as OTT subscriptions or app access. However, with several options priced closely together, identifying the most cost-effective plan can be tricky.

In this comparison, we take a detailed look at the 84-day prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi to help you pick the one that offers the best overall benefits.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity

If you're planning a long-term recharge and don't want the hassle of topping up every few weeks, 84-day prepaid plans are a smart pick. Airtel, Jio, and Vi each have various affordable options that offer uninterrupted service for nearly three months. Most of these packs come with unlimited calling, daily data, and SMS benefits, while some even include OTT or extra rewards.

To help you find the right fit, here's a quick look at the best 84-day plans from all three operators and all the benefits they have to offer.

Top Airtel Plans With 84 Days Validity

If you're looking for affordable 84-day prepaid options, Airtel offers several value-for-money choices. Starting at Rs. 548, the base plan includes unlimited calling and 7GB of total data, suited for light internet users. The Rs. 859 plan adds 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day, ideal for moderate users. Next, the Rs. 979 pack offers 2GB per day, along with Airtel Xstream Play Premium and Perplexity Pro AI for added entertainment and utility.

Plan Price (Rs.) Validity (Days/Month) Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits Rs. 1,199 84 days 2.5GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Amazon Prime, Xstream Play Premium, Perplexity Pro AI Rs. 979 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Xstream Play Premium, Perplexity Pro AI Rs. 859 84 days 1.5GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Perplexity Pro AI Rs. 1,798 84 days 3GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Netflix Basic, Perplexity Pro AI Rs. 1,729 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, Xstream Play Premium, Perplexity Pro AI Rs. 1,029 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Perplexity Pro AI Rs. 548 84 days NA 7GB Yes No (900 SMS) Perplexity Pro AI

For those who stream regularly, the Rs. 1,029 plan provides 2GB per day, unlimited 5G, and a three-month Hotstar Mobile subscription. The Rs. 1,199 pack goes a step further with 2.5GB daily data and bundled benefits like Amazon Prime, Xstream Play Premium, and Perplexity Pro AI.

Top Jio Plans With 84 Days Validity

Jio's 84-day prepaid lineup offers a mix of practical and entertainment-focused plans designed to suit different user needs. If you prefer a simple, affordable option, the Rs. 859 plan gives you 2GB of data per day, unlimited 5G access, and JioSaavn Pro for music on the go. The Rs. 889 plan is a good fit for light users, offering 1.5GB of daily data with the same music streaming benefits. For those who enjoy watching live sports or shows, the Rs. 949 pack includes 2GB per day and a JioHotstar subscription, adding great value for streaming fans.

Plan Price (Rs.) Validity (Days/Month) Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits Rs. 1,199 84 days 3GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Amazon Prime, JioSaavn Pro Rs. 889 84 days 1.5GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes JioSaavn Pro Rs. 1,799 84 days 3GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Netflix Rs. 1,029 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Amazon Prime Rs. 859 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes JioSaavn Pro Rs. 949 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes JioHotstar Rs. 1,299 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes SonyLIV, ZEE5 Rs. 1,028 84 days 2GB Unlimited 5G Yes Yes Rs. 750 Cashback, Swiggy One Lite

If lifestyle benefits appeal more to you, the Rs. 1,028 pack combines 2GB per day with a Rs. 750 cashback and Swiggy One Lite membership, perfect for frequent app users. Meanwhile, the Rs. 1,029 plan offers the same daily data but swaps those perks for Amazon Prime, providing access to movies, shopping deals, and music streaming.

Top Vi Plans With 84 Days Validity

Vi's 84-day prepaid portfolio includes several affordable plans tailored for users with varying needs. The Rs. 470 and Rs. 509 packs focus on simplicity, offering unlimited calls and 6GB of total data, which is ideal for those who use Wi-Fi regularly and only need occasional mobile data. For users who want a little more, the Rs. 859 plan provides 1.5GB of data each day, along with access to 19 OTT platforms and a one-month Hotstar offer, making it a solid pick for casual streamers.

Plan Price (Rs.) Validity (Days/Month) Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits Rs. 470 84 days NA 6GB Yes Yes — Rs. 509 84 days NA 6GB Yes Yes — Rs. 859 84 days 1.5GB NA Yes Yes Includes 19 OTTs on TV & Mobile, 1 Month JioHotstar Offer Rs. 979 84 days 2GB NA Yes Yes Access to 19 OTT Apps Rs. 994 84 days 2GB NA Yes Yes Standard Benefits Rs. 996 84 days 2GB NA Yes Yes Diwali Deal: 1 Month Hotstar Rs. 1,048 84 days Unlimited NA Yes Yes Full-Day Unlimited Data Rs. 1,197 84 days 3GB NA Yes Yes Vi Hive Access Rs. 1,599 84 days Unlimited NA Yes Yes Netflix (TV + Mobile) Included Rs. 998 84 days 2GB NA Yes Yes Standard Plan

If your daily data usage is higher, the Rs. 979 pack boosts the allowance to 2GB per day while maintaining access to Vi's OTT bundle for consistent entertainment. The Rs. 994 plan is a balanced, no-frills option that delivers steady connectivity without unnecessary extras, while the Rs. 996 plan adds a limited-time Diwali offer featuring a month of Hotstar access.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Which One Offers Best Value

Among the most affordable 84-day prepaid options, Jio's Rs. 859 plan offers the best balance of data, entertainment, and value. It provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, and JioSaavn Pro access, making it ideal for users who want steady connectivity and streaming benefits. Airtel's Rs. 859 plan delivers similar daily data benefits, while the Rs. 979 plan adds Xstream Play Premium and Perplexity Pro AI for extra entertainment and utility.

Operator Plan Price (Rs.) Validity (Days) Daily Data Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits Airtel Rs. 548 84 NA (7GB total) Yes No (900 SMS) Perplexity Pro AI Airtel Rs. 859 84 1.5GB/day Yes Yes Perplexity Pro AI Airtel Rs. 979 84 2GB/day Yes Yes Xstream Play Premium, Perplexity Pro AI Jio Rs. 859 84 2GB/day Yes Yes JioSaavn Pro Jio Rs. 889 84 1.5GB/day Yes Yes JioSaavn Pro Jio Rs. 949 84 2GB/day Yes Yes JioHotstar Vi Rs. 470 84 NA (6GB total) Yes Yes — Vi Rs. 509 84 NA (6GB total) Yes Yes — Vi Rs. 859 84 1.5GB/day Yes Yes 19 OTTs on TV & Mobile, 1 Month JioHotstar Offer

For budget users, Vi's Rs. 470 and Rs. 509 plans are the cheapest, offering unlimited calling and 6GB total data, suitable for those who mainly use Wi-Fi. The Rs. 859 plan provides better value with 1.5GB daily data, 19 OTT apps, and a one-month Hotstar offer. Overall, Jio offers the most balanced option, Airtel focuses on reliability with added perks, and Vi is best for cost-conscious users.