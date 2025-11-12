The Realme GT 8 Pro is set to be launched in India on November 20, and the company has confirmed its camera specifications ahead of the debut. The phone will focus on photography, introducing three major imaging upgrades, including the Ricoh GR Camera System, a segment-first 200-megapixel Ultra Clarity Telephoto lens, and professional-grade video recording features. Notably, the Realme GT 8 Pro was unveiled in China in October, featuring a 7,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and a swappable rear camera module.

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

The Ricoh GR system centres on a 50-megapixel Anti-Glare primary camera built to Ricoh optical standards, featuring a 7P lens and a five-layer anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and ghosting, the company confirmed in a press release.

A dedicated Ricoh GR Mode on the Realme GT 8 Pro offers 28mm and 40mm focal lengths, five film-style colour profiles including Positive, Negative, High-Contrast B&W, Standard, Monotone, and a signature shutter sound for a more tactile shooting experience. Users can also apply custom toning and a Ricoh-style watermark.

The Realme GT 8 Pro debuts a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, supporting 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and up to 12x hybrid zoom. It also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. For video, the phone supports 4K 120fps Dolby Vision on main and telephoto lenses, 4K 120fps 10-bit Log, and 8K 30fps recording.

The company has confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India with a detachable, swappable rear camera design, similar to its Chinese counterpart. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip. The handset will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7. The Indian variant of the handset is confirmed to boast a flat 2K display. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.