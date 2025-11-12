Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of November 20 India Launch

The Realme GT 8 Pro features a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, enabling 3x optical zoom and up to 12x hybrid zoom.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 18:28 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of November 20 India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro will be equipped witth a Ricoh GR-backed 50-megapixel main camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a Ricoh GR-backed camera system
  • The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • The Realme GT 8 Pro will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging
Advertisement

The Realme GT 8 Pro is set to be launched in India on November 20, and the company has confirmed its camera specifications ahead of the debut. The phone will focus on photography, introducing three major imaging upgrades, including the Ricoh GR Camera System, a segment-first 200-megapixel Ultra Clarity Telephoto lens, and professional-grade video recording features. Notably, the Realme GT 8 Pro was unveiled in China in October, featuring a 7,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and a swappable rear camera module.

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

The Ricoh GR system centres on a 50-megapixel Anti-Glare primary camera built to Ricoh optical standards, featuring a 7P lens and a five-layer anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and ghosting, the company confirmed in a press release.

A dedicated Ricoh GR Mode on the Realme GT 8 Pro offers 28mm and 40mm focal lengths, five film-style colour profiles including Positive, Negative, High-Contrast B&W, Standard, Monotone, and a signature shutter sound for a more tactile shooting experience. Users can also apply custom toning and a Ricoh-style watermark.

The Realme GT 8 Pro debuts a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, supporting 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and up to 12x hybrid zoom. It also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. For video, the phone supports 4K 120fps Dolby Vision on main and telephoto lenses, 4K 120fps 10-bit Log, and 8K 30fps recording.

The company has confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India with a detachable, swappable rear camera design, similar to its Chinese counterpart. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip. The handset will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7. The Indian variant of the handset is confirmed to boast a flat 2K display. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch, Realme GT 8 Pro Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe

Related Stories

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of November 20 India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Valve Could Announce Its 'Steam Frame' VR Headset or Half Life 3 This Week
  3. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  6. Realme Neo 8 Could Launch With 8,000mAh Battery and More
  7. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  9. Honor 500 Series Launch Teased; May Feature Horizontal Camera Island
  10. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Search for the Truth OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Night Swim OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror
  3. Haq OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of November 20 India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Tipped to Launch on December 5: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Major RAM Upgrade: What You Need to Know
  9. Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe
  10. Google Drive Gets Popular AI-Powered Podcast-Style Overviews for PDFs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »