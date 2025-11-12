Technology News
Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe

Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China on October 15 with a 7,200mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2025 17:41 IST
Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro features a triple rear camera unit in China

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon chip
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro features up to 16GB of RAM
  • The phone supports wired and wireless fast charging
Honor Magic 8 series, including the vanilla Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro, was unveiled in China on October 15. Now, the company appears to be preparing to launch its flagship lineup in Europe and other global markets. The tech firm will reportedly launch the Honor Magic 8 Pro with smaller batteries outside China. Moreover, the European and global models might not feature 120W wired fast charging support, as seen on its Chinese counterpart. However, it might be powered by the same flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon chipset.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Might Ship With a Smaller Battery in Europe

GSMArena reports that the Honor Magic 8 Pro will be launched in Europe with a 6,270mAh battery, which would be significantly smaller than its Chinese and global counterparts. Globally, the phone is expected to debut with a 7,100mAh battery, which would also be smaller than the Chinese variant's 7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery. The publication spotted the information in the About section of the phone's settings.

On top of this, the Honor Magic 8 Pro might not support 120W wired fast charging. In Europe and other global markets, the phone might only feature 100W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the two variants might offer 80W wireless charging, the same as the Chinese model. Other specifications of the handset are yet to be revealed by the company. Moreover, the reason behind the change in battery capacity and wired charging speed is not known.

As mentioned above, the Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China on October 15 at a starting price of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 70,200) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It sports a 6.71-inch 1.5K (1,256×2,808) LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000nits HDR peak brightness. Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the phone.

In China, the Honor Magic 8 Pro features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For photos and videos, it carries a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Honor's flagship Magic 8 series phone is claimed to be IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications, Honor Magic 8 Series, Honor
