Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 700 Compared

Airtel's Rs. 649 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls, up to 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 56 days.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2025 12:00 IST
Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 700 Compared

Airtel Vs Jio: Airtel plans provide free access to Hellotunes, Perplexity Pro, JioHotstar Mobile

Highlights
  • Both Airtel and Jio offer many recharge plans priced under Rs. 700
  • Both Airtel and Jio offer a Rs. 579 prepaid plan with 56-day validity
  • Some plans offer OTT benefits
Airtel vs Jio: You get closely matched recharge plans from both Airtel and Jio if you are a prepaid customer, which means there's intense competition in the telecom space. Both companies offer various affordable, value-packed plans under Rs. 700. One such example is the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge pack, available from both Airtel and Jio. Although priced the same, the two packs provide different data limits, while offering similar SMS limits and validity.

In this article, we compare the best prepaid plans from Airtel and Jio under Rs. 700, showing the major differences to help you choose the one that best suits your needs.

Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 700

Reliance Jio provides multiple prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 700, with daily data limits of 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, and 2.5GB, catering to the different data needs and use patterns of users. These plans typically include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel provides free access to Hellotunes, Perplexity Pro, JioHotstar Mobile, with most of the prepaid packs under Rs. 700. All recharge plans listed below offer access to Airtel's and Jio's spam protection. Jio's plans come with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps that include JioTV, JioHotstar, JioCloud, among others.

Top Reliance Jio Recharge Plans Under Rs. 700

Plan Validity (Days) Daily Data Total Data Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS Additional Benefits
349 28  2GB 56GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioHotstar
445 28 2GB 56GB Yes Yes Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, JioTV, JioAICloud
399 28 2.5GB 70GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud
629 56 2 GB 112GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioAICloud
579 56 1.5GB 84GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioAICloud
666 70 1.5GB 105GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioAICloud

For example, Jio's Rs. 666 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 70-day validity, along with access to JioTV and JioAICloud.

Airtel's Rs. 649 plan provides access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 56-day validity. It also includes perks like Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, JioHotstar Mobile, and Spam Alerts. Jio provides longer validity, while Airtel's recharge plan has more data and value-added services.

Top Airtel Recharge Plans Under Rs. 700

Plan (Rs.) Validity (Days) Daily Data Total Data Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS Additional Benefits
399 28 2.5GB 70GB Yes Yes Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, JioHotstar Mobile
649 56 2GB 112GB Yes Yes Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, JioHotstar Mobile, Spam Alerts
429 1 Month 2.5GB 75GB Yes Yes Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, JioHotstar Mobile, Spam Alerts
598 28 2GB 56GB Yes Yes Zee5 Premium, Netflix Basics, Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, JioHotstar Mobile, Spam Alerts
619 60 1.5GB 90GB Yes Yes Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, Spam Alerts
579 56 1.5GB 84GB Yes Yes Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, JioHotstar Mobile, Spam Alerts

Both Airtel and Jio offer a Rs. 579 prepaid plan with 56-day validity and 84GB total data. Jio's plan offers access to JioTV, JioAICloud, while Airtel's plans have Perplexity Pro, Hellotunes, JioHotstar Mobile, and Spam Alerts.

If users need more daily data and talk time, Jio's 349 plan and Airtel's Rs. 399 plans are suitable plans for them. Customers who prefer longer validity with less frequent recharges can consider Airtel's higher-tier plans, like Rs. 619 and Jio's Rs. 666 plan. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Airtel Recharge Plans, Reliance Jio Recharge Plans
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 700 Compared
