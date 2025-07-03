How to Get a 1GB Airtel Data Loan: A Step-by-Step Guide

Exhausting your daily (or total) data allowance on your prepaid mobile connection in the middle of the day can be a bothersome experience, but there's a quick solution for Airtel subscribers. The telecom operator lets customers "borrow" up to 1GB of data at no upfront cost and pay for it at a later date. However, there are certain limitations that are tied to this 1GB Airtel data loan offer, which are worth keeping in mind before you opt for this service.

How the 1GB Airtel Data Loan Works

If your data allowance for the day is over, you can avail of a 1GB Airtel data loan that gives you access to additional data for a short period of time. Keep in mind that the 1GB of data granted via this scheme is only valid until 11:59pm on the same day, so you will need to use up that data before midnight.

Once your 1GB Airtel data loan is granted, it is immediately added to your account and available for the remainder of the same day. You will need to "repay" the data loan with another valid recharge, to be eligible to claim another data loan from the telecom operator.

How to Get a 1GB Airtel Data Loan Using Airtel Thanks App

You can opt for the 1GB Airtel data loan from your smartphone via the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. You can follow these steps to get a 1GB Airtel data loan if you still have some data allowance remaining before it is completely exhausted, as the activation takes place over the internet.

Open the Airtel Thanks app and tap on the search bar at the top. Search for the phrase "Data loan". Tap on Data loan. If you have two Airtel SIMs, select the preferred number to avail the 1GB Airtel data loan. Tap on Terms & Conditions and read the details on this page, then press the × button. Select Avail Data Loan to activate the 1GB Airtel data loan on your phone number.

How to Get a 1GB Airtel Data Loan Using a USSD Code

Using the Airtel Thanks app might not be an option if you have already exhausted your data allowance for the day, but you can still get a 1GB Airtel data loan via the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) protocol that is supported on most phones. You must enter the right code, then follow the instructions on the pop-up messages to activate the 1GB Airtel data loan.

Open the phone or dialer app on your phone, and switch to the keypad. Enter *567*3# and press the call button. Provide an appropriate response on the pop-up window to activate the 1GB Airtel data loan.

How to Repay Your 1GB Airtel Data Loan

It's worth noting that you must have "active validity" in your account, which means you should have an active recharge plan in order to avail of the 1GB Airtel data loan facility. The telecom operator's terms and conditions also stipulate that the recovery of this data loan will take place when you purchase your next data pack.

In order to 'repay' your 1GB Airtel data loan, the telco's terms and conditions says you can purchase the following prepaid recharge plans: Rs. 22, Rs. 33, Rs. 77, Rs. 121, Rs. 149, Rs. 161, Rs. 181, and Rs. 361. Part of the recharge will be used to repay the data loan, as per the telecom operator. Keep in mind that these prices might be revised by the operator at any time, so you should read the terms and conditions before availing of the scheme.

Only prepaid Airtel customers can avail of the 1GB data loan offer, and the operator will not grant another data loan until the previous one has been settled. Meanwhile, unused data does not roll over after midnight, which means you have until midnight before validity of the 1GB Airtel data loan expires.