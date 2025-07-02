Technology News
English Edition

Honor Magic V5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7.95-Inch 2K Foldable Main Display

Honor Magic V5 is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 18:49 IST
Honor Magic V5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7.95-Inch 2K Foldable Main Display

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V5 is 8.8mm thick when folded and 4.1mm when unfolded

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V5 has a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
  • The handset offers two 20-megapixel selfie shooters
  • The Honor Magic V5 supports 66W wired, 50W wireless fast charging
Advertisement

Honor Magic V5 was launched in China on Wednesday. The book-style foldable comes with a 7.95-inch 2K resolution foldable inner display and a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It offers up to a 6,100mAh battery with wired and wireless fast charging support. The phone is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings. The Magic V5 has a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera at the back.

Honor Magic V5 Price, Colour Options

Honor Magic V5 price in China starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,500) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,31,400), respectively. It is sold in Dawn Gold, Silk Road Dunhuang, Velvet Black, and Warm White (translated) colour options. The handset is currently available for pre-order via the official Honor China site and will go on sale from July 4.

Honor Magic V5 Specifications, Features

The Honor Magic V5 sports a 7.95-inch inner flexible OLED display with a 2K resolution, up to 5,000 nits brightness level, and a 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. It gets a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED outer screen. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.1 and offers Deepseek-backed AI productivity features.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic V5 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it offers two 20-megapixel sensors, one on the inner screen and the other on the outer display.

The 16GB + 1TB variant of the Honor Magic V5 packs a 6,100mAh battery, while the other versions carry a 5,820mAh cell. All models support 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It measures 8.8mm in thickness when folded and 4.1mm when unfolded while weighing about 217g.

Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.95-inch
Cover Display 6.45-inch
Cover Resolution 1060x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2172x2352 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic V5, Honor Magic V5 Price, Honor Magic V5 Launch, Honor Magic V5 Features, Honor Magic V5 Specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Business to Soon Get AI Chatbot That Can Make Product Recommendations

Related Stories

Honor Magic V5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7.95-Inch 2K Foldable Main Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »