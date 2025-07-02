Honor Magic V5 was launched in China on Wednesday. The book-style foldable comes with a 7.95-inch 2K resolution foldable inner display and a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It offers up to a 6,100mAh battery with wired and wireless fast charging support. The phone is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings. The Magic V5 has a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera at the back.

Honor Magic V5 Price, Colour Options

Honor Magic V5 price in China starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,500) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,31,400), respectively. It is sold in Dawn Gold, Silk Road Dunhuang, Velvet Black, and Warm White (translated) colour options. The handset is currently available for pre-order via the official Honor China site and will go on sale from July 4.

Honor Magic V5 Specifications, Features

The Honor Magic V5 sports a 7.95-inch inner flexible OLED display with a 2K resolution, up to 5,000 nits brightness level, and a 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. It gets a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED outer screen. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.1 and offers Deepseek-backed AI productivity features.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic V5 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it offers two 20-megapixel sensors, one on the inner screen and the other on the outer display.

The 16GB + 1TB variant of the Honor Magic V5 packs a 6,100mAh battery, while the other versions carry a 5,820mAh cell. All models support 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It measures 8.8mm in thickness when folded and 4.1mm when unfolded while weighing about 217g.