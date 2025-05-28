Technology News
Airtel Adds Extra Data to its 10-Day Postpaid International Roaming Pack in India

The 10-day postpaid International Roaming pack costs Rs. 2,999, and allows users to enjoy unlimited data (FUP).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 17:33 IST
Airtel Adds Extra Data to its 10-Day Postpaid International Roaming Pack in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel postpaid users could previously enjoy 5GB of high speed data with this IR pack

Highlights
  • Airtel users can enjoy this plan across 189 countries
  • Apart from the increase in high-speed data limit, the plan is unchanged
  • The Airtel IR pack offers 100 minutes of calling benefits per day
Airtel has updated an existing International Roaming (IR) plan for postpaid users in India. The Rs. 2,999 roaming plan, which comes with a validity of 10 days, offers unlimited data access but with an FUP limit of 5GB. However, Airtel has now doubled the high-speed data usage limit within the plan. Users opting for the plan will now get 10GB of high-speed data, after which the data usage will be charged. Notably, this pack remains one of the few postpaid IR packs without any in-flight benefits.

Airtel Updates Postpaid International Roaming Pack With More Data

Airtel has updated the Rs. 2,999 International Roaming pack for postpaid users in India. Although it offers unlimited data access to users for the validity period, there's an FUP limit. Previously, this limit used to be 5GB, and now they get 10GB of high-speed data instead. This was first noted by the folks at TelecomTalk.

Other than offering extra data, the plan remains unchanged. The Rs. 2,999 Airtel postpaid International Roaming pack comes with validity for 10 days. It offers a total of 20 free SMS and 100 minutes of call time daily. This includes incoming, outgoing, local, and calls to India.

The Rs. 2,999 Airtel postpaid IR pack is valid across 189 countries around the world, including Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The plan is automatically activated upon the user's arrival in a country outside of India. 

Like previously noted, the Rs. 2,999 Airtel IR pack is one of the few postpaid IR packs without in-flight benefits. The only other such plan currently is the Rs. 648 1-day pack. This means that users don't get any calling, messaging or data benefits on a flight. Notably, this plan does not apply to maritime, ship, or satellite connections.

