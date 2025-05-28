Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 500 Compared

Jio vs Airtel: Prepaid subscribers in India are almost spoilt for choice when it comes to affordable recharge packs. Telecom operators such as Jio and Airtel offer a variety of prepaid plans at different, but affordable price points. While the basic and cheapest prepaid packs cover basic needs like calling, SMS, and internet access, several higher-priced plans bundle unlimited 5G data, many value-added services, and OTT benefits too. But with multiple options to consider priced under Rs. 500, selecting the best and the most value-for-money offering can become quite a hassle.

If you want to compare Jio and Airtel prepaid recharge packs to get an idea about which telecom operator provides better benefits, we've got your back. In this article, we compare the best prepaid plans offered by Jio and Airtel under Rs. 500 to help you choose the most value-for-money offering.

Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 500

Both Jio and Airtel offer many prepaid recharge plans which are priced under Rs. 500. However, a handful of them are special vouchers that only have data benefits. Meanwhile, others come with a validity of 20 days or even less.

Thus, we have curated a list of recharge packs which bundle unlimited data, unlimited voice calling, and SMS benefits, along with a minimum 20-day validity period.

Top Jio Recharge Plans Under Rs 500

One of the Jio's most affordable prepaid recharge plans is priced at Rs. 209. It offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB of daily data for 22 days. This pack also bundles complimentary access to value-added services like JioTV and JioCloud. Then there's the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge pack, which offers the same benefits as the Rs. 209 plan but for a longer, 28-day validity period.

Consumers who want more data can recharge with the Rs. 239 or the Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Both of them bundle unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS a day, and 1.5GB of daily data, for 22 and 28 days, respectively. The latter also includes a complimentary 90-day subscription to JioHotstar, along with JioTV and 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

Plan Price (₹) Validity (Days/Month) Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits 209 22 1GB 22GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud 249 28 1GB 28GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud 239 22 1.5GB 33GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud 299 28 1.5GB 42GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioHotstar, 50GB JioAICloud 319 1 Month 1.5GB Approx. 45GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud 329 28 1.5GB 42GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioSaavn Pro 349 28 2GB 56GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioHotstar 445 28 2GB 56GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, FanCode 399 28 2.5GB 70GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud

Offering a slightly longer, one month validity period is the Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plan with the same benefits as the 239 and Rs. 299 packs. Meanwhile, Jio's Rs. 329 plan also offers the same benefits, in addition to free access to JioSaavn Pro for 90 days for a 28-day period.

For those requiring even more data allocation for streaming and other activities, Jio offers Rs. 349 and Rs. 445 recharge plans. They come with 28 days of validity. While the former bundles 90-day access to JioHotstar, the latter brings complimentary subscription to various OTT platforms like SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, and FanCode. Both of the prepaid recharge plans carry usual calling and SMS benefits, in addition to 2GB of daily data.

With 2.5GB of data offered on a daily basis, the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan is one of the more popular choices among consumers. They get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS a day, JioTV and JioAICloud services for 28 days.

Under the fair usage policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited internet till the allocated quota is exhausted, after which the speeds are reduced to 64kbps. If the SMS quota is exceeded, local SMS will cost Re. 1, while STD ones will incur a Rs. 1.5 charge per SMS sent.

Top Airtel Recharge Plans Under Rs. 500

Airtel also has several prepaid plans under its belt which offer unlimited data, priced under Rs. 500. The cheapest option is the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge plan which has a 24-day validity. It carries unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB of daily data. Consumers also get a free 30-day access to Hellotunes and subscription to Airtel Xtreme Play. The same benefits are also offered with the Rs. 299 plan but with a longer, 28-day validity period.

As per Airtel, its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan is a popular choice among consumers. They get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days, along with complimentary Hellotunes subscription.

Plan Price (₹) Validity (Days/Month) Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits 249 24 1GB 24GB Yes Yes 30-day Hellotunes, Airtel Xtreme Play 299 28 1GB 28GB Yes Yes 30-day Hellotunes, Airtel Xtreme Play 349 28 1.5GB 42GB Yes Yes Hellotunes 379 1 Month 2GB Approx. 60GB Yes Yes Hellotunes 429 1 Month 2.5GB Approx. 75GB Yes Yes Hellotunes 449 28 3GB 84GB Yes Yes Unlimited 5G data (in 5G areas), Hellotunes

Those who wish to avail of increased data quota can opt for the Rs. 379 and Rs. 429 prepaid recharge packs. These plans come with a validity period of one month, and offer 2GB and 2.5GB of daily data, respectively. They also carry the usual voice calling, SMS, and Hellotunes benefits.

Airtel's Rs. 449 plan offers the most data benefits; 3GB per day. Further, they get access to unlimited 5G data above their data quotient, subject to 5G network availability at their location. Consumers can also enjoy one month of unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Jio vs Airtel: Which One Offer Best Value for Money Plans Under Rs. 500

After consideration, Jio's Rs. 299 prepaid recharge packs appears to be a highly value-for-money option for prepaid users in India. It offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days. Consumers also get a complimentary 90-day subscription to JioHotstar, along with JioTV, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage. These benefits add significant value along with the usual calling and data benefits.

Plan Price (₹) Operator Validity (Days) Daily Data Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits 299 Jio 28 1.5GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioHotstar, 50GB JioAICloud 449 Airtel 28 3GB Yes Yes Unlimited 5G data (in 5G areas), Hellotunes

Another option that you can go for is the Rs. 449 prepaid recharge pack from Airtel. While subscribers get access to 3GB of data per day, they can also take advantage of unlimited 5G data (subject to availability). With unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary Hellotunes subscription, this prepaid plan is another value-for-money offering for Airtel users who have a high data consumption.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.