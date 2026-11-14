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Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits Compared

We compare the best prepaid plans with maximum OTT subscription benefits between Jio, Airtel and Vi

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2026 16:00 IST
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits Compared

Jio, Airtel and Vi offer a variety of OTT-friendly plans with varying validity periods

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Highlights
  • Jio offers the best OTT benefits with a variety of streaming platforms
  • Users will need to pick their recharge plans based on apps they want
  • Users also need to check their data requirements when choosing a plan
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With the growing number of Over-The-Top (OTT) apps, it's now becoming essential for users to choose their operator and plan based on their OTT preferences. Free OTT subscriptions are a great way to extract the maximum value from your mobile plan. And so, subscribers need to pick and choose their plans wisely. Jio, Airtel and Vi have a variety of free OTT subscriptions on offer, depending on the plan (and validity) one chooses. Some operators even offer dedicated OTT pass recharges with monthly, quarterly and yearly recharges. We take a closer look at the best prepaid plans with OTT benefits across Jio, Airtel and Vi.

Benefits of Prepaid OTT plans

Mobile OTT plans do offer several benefits especially for those who consume streaming content directly on their smartphones. A key benefit of OTT plans is their access to multiple platforms compared to subscribing to different OTT services individually. Most OTT bundles will provide a free subscription (depending on the validity period) for one streaming app (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony LIV) and provide access to multiple streaming services through their own video streaming platforms (JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Vi Movies & TV). A key detail subscribers need to keep in mind is that some OTT plans will only let users stream content to their mobile phones. Some operators and plans are more generous letting users use their OTT benefits on laptops and smart TVs as well. In short, it's advisable to read the fine print in your app, and check exactly what's covered under your plan before you recharge.

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Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits Compared

Best Jio Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits

Jio also provides a Rs. 200 (30GB) monthly data pass that gets subscribers access to a bunch of subscriptions from YouTube Premium, to Discovery+, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play and more.

Price Plan (Rs.) Validity Daily Data (per day) Additional Benefits
349 28 days 2GB JioHotStar
1,029 84 days 2GB Amazon Prime Lite + JioTV
3,599 365 days 2.5GB Amazon Prime Lite + JioTV

Best Airtel Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits

Airtel also has a Rs. 200 (30GB) data pass with 28 day access to YouTube Premium, Apple Music, and SonyLIV to name a few.

Price Plan (Rs.) Validity Daily Data (per day) Additional Benefits
598 28 days 2GB Netflix Basic + JioHotstar Super + Zee5 Premium + Xstream
838 56 days 3GB Amazon Prime Lite + SonyLIV + Xstream
1,729 84 days 2GB Netflix Basic + JioHotstar Super + Zee5 Premium + Xstream

Best Vi Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits

Like Jio, Vi also provides a Rs. 200 (30GB) monthly data pass for subscribers who want access to multiple OTT platforms without the need to recharge the primary recharge. Just like Jio's pass, Vi also gets subscribers access to Lionsgate Play, PlayFlix and a number of regional language OTT platforms.

Price Plan (Rs.) Validity Daily Data (per day) Additional Benefits
696 56 days 2GB Amazon Prime Lite
996 84 days 2GB Amazon Prime Lite
3,799 365 days 2GB SonyLIV + Vi Movies & TV

 

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Further reading: Jio, Airtel, vi, Jio Prepaid OTT Plans, Airtel Prepaid OTT Plans, Vi Prepaid OTT Plans, Prepaid OTT Plans
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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