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Best Air Purifiers Under Rs. 12,000 in India

Choosing the right air purifier depends on factors such as filtration, room coverage, airflow, and filter replacement costs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2026 13:00 IST
Best Air Purifiers Under Rs. 12,000 in India

Best Air Purifiers Under Rs. 12,000 in India

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Highlights
  • Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact costs Rs. 6,990 and suits small rooms
  • Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier is currently priced at Rs. 11,990 on Amazon
  • A HEPA filter allows the air purifier to trap tiny airborne particles
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Air purifiers have become an essential appliance in many Indian households, particularly in cities where dust, allergens and fluctuating air quality remain a concern throughout the year. This is especially true in North India, where PM2.5 levels have been running high in recent days, with Delhi and neighbouring cities among the worst affected. Brands such as Dyson, Philips and Xiaomi offer air purifiers across different price segments, but buyers on a tighter budget also have several options to consider. With multiple models available under Rs. 12,000, choosing the right one depends on factors such as filtration technology, room coverage, airflow, noise levels, smart features and filter replacement costs.

Morphy Richards AP02 250

The Morphy Richards AP02 250 is an option to consider for buyers looking for a budget air purifier with a multi-stage filtration system. Its filtration setup combines a pre-filter, a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. The pre-filter is designed to trap larger particles, while the HEPA layer captures fine airborne particles and the activated carbon filter helps reduce smoke-related pollutants, odours and certain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

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Morphy Richards AP02 250 Price in India

The Morphy Richards AP02 250 is listed at Rs. 9,499 on Amazon.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is designed for smaller rooms, bedrooms and home offices where space and operating noise are important considerations. It has a 360-degree air intake system and a three-in-one filtration setup comprising a primary filter, Xiaomi's high-efficiency filter and an activated carbon filter. The company says the filter captures 99.97 percent of particles measuring 0.3 microns.

The purifier is rated to cover rooms measuring up to 400 square feet, based on two air changes per hour. It also offers real-time air quality monitoring, automatic operation and controls through the Xiaomi Home app.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact Price in India

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is priced at Rs. 6,990 on Amazon right now.

Philips AC0950/60

The Philips AC0950/60 PureProtect Mini 900 Series is a compact air purifier with a particle CADR of 250 cubic metres per hour. Philips says it can purify a room measuring 20 square metres in under 12 minutes. Its three-layer filtration system includes a pre-filter, a HEPA NanoProtect filter and an activated carbon filter. Philips claims that the system captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.003 microns.

The purifier also includes a PM2.5 sensor, automatic operation and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to monitor air quality and control settings through the Air+ app.

Philips AC0950/60 Price in India

The Philips AC0950/60 is currently listed at Rs. 11,989 on Amazon.

Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier

The Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier is designed for larger rooms than the compact models in this list. Qubo lists coverage of up to 500 square feet and a CADR of cubic metres per hour. It uses a multi-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a True HEPA H13 filter, alongside an antibacterial layer. The purifier also has a dust sensor and supports Auto and Sleep modes.

Its QSensAI feature uses air-quality readings to optimise the purifier's operating cycles, while app and voice controls offer additional ways to manage it.

Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier Price in India

The Qubo Q500 is listed at Rs. 11,990 on Amazon.

Eureka Forbes Smart 355 Surround 360 Air Purifier

The Eureka Forbes Smart 355 Surround 360 Air Purifier is designed for medium-sized living rooms and other spaces where a wider air intake can help circulate air from different directions. It offers coverage of up to 480 square feet and uses a True HEPA H13 filter as part of its multi-stage purification system. It claims to remove 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

The purifier also supports app-based controls, Auto Mode and Sleep Mode, alongside air-quality indicators.

Eureka Forbes Smart 355 Surround 360 Price in India

The Eureka Forbes Smart 355 Surround 360 is listed at Rs. 10,999 on Amazon.

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Further reading: Air Purifier, Phillips, Morphy Richards, Qubo, Mijia, Eureka Forbes
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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