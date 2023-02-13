Technology News

92 Percent Mobile Phone Users Get Unsolicited Calls Daily Even on DND: Survey

78 percent mobile subscribers said the maximum unwanted calls they received were from financial services and real estate sectors.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 February 2023 22:09 IST
92 Percent Mobile Phone Users Get Unsolicited Calls Daily Even on DND: Survey

16 percent respondents said they get 6-10 calls on an average per day

Highlights
  • The online survey was conducted between January 5 and February 5
  • The survey received over 56,000 responses from users in 342 districts
  • 50 percent get pesky calls from different mobile phone numbers

An overwhelming majority of mobile phone subscribers in India get at least one pesky call every day and 92 percent receive unsolicited calls even after being in the 'Do Not Disturb' list, as per a survey by online firm LocalCircles.

According to the survey, 78 percent respondents said they get the highest number of pesky calls from financial services and real estate sectors.

"Of the total 11,157 mobile subscribers who responded to this question 66 percent shared that they get 3 or more such phone calls on average every day. In fact, 96 percent of mobile subscribers indicated that they receive at least one such call every day," as per the LocalCircles survey released on Monday.

Also, 16 percent respondents said they get 6-10 calls on an average per day, while 5 percent got over 10 unsolicited calls every day.

The online survey, conducted between January 5 and February 5, received over 56,000 responses from citizens located in 342 districts. The number of responses to each question varied.

To a question on whether they got pesky calls even after being registered in the "Do Not Disturb" list, 92 percent out of 15,040 respondents replied in the affirmative.

Out of 15,186 respondents, 78 percent mobile subscribers said the maximum unwanted calls they received were from financial services and real estate sectors.

Asked about the source of the calls, 50 percent out of the 15,312 respondents said they get pesky calls from different mobile phone numbers that seem to belong to individuals, 29 percent said from mobile numbers that seem to belong to companies or brands and 14 percent feel it is from a centralised landline number.

"Citizens employed in the financial services, real estate and other service industries shared insights about those in sales and marketing in their organisations hiring third party agencies for lead generation. As per the information shared, these contracted agencies have staff who use their personal mobile numbers from their offices or home to make such calls," the report said. 

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobile Phone Users, Phone Calls, Mobiles India
Binance Stablecoin Backer Ordered to Stop Issuing Token: Binance CEO
ChatGPT's Popularity Worries US Lawmakers About Its Impact on National Security
Featured video of the day
All About the OnePlus 11

Related Stories

92 Percent Mobile Phone Users Get Unsolicited Calls Daily Even on DND: Survey
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G First Impressions: Many Upgrades, One Downgrade
  3. These Samsung Galaxy Z Series, S Series Phones Are Now Getting One UI 5.1
  4. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Design, Storage Options, Colourways Tipped: All Details
  5. Microsoft Will Finally Disable Internet Explorer Forever 11 on This Date
  6. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  7. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Bags TENAA Certification, Other Models Also Surface
  9. Our Favourite Stand-Up Comedy Specials on Netflix Right Now
  10. Here's How to Get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus at Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT's Popularity Worries US Lawmakers About Its Impact on National Security
  2. 92 Percent Mobile Phone Users Get Unsolicited Calls Daily Even on DND: Survey
  3. Binance Stablecoin Backer Ordered to Stop Issuing Token: Binance CEO
  4. Crypto-Friendly UAE to Jump Aboard CBDC Wagon Alongside India, China: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More Receiving One UI 5.1 Update: Reports
  6. Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details
  7. iPhone Subscription Service, Apple Pay Later Financial Services Delayed: Mark Gurman
  8. EA to Sign $588 Million-Licensing Deal With Premier League as Former FIFA Franchise Looks to Reinvent: Report
  9. India Working With G20 Members to Create SOP for Cryptocurrencies: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Launch, May Sport 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.