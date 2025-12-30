Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be launched early next year as the top-of-the-line variant in the flagship X300 series. Ahead of its anticipated debut, key details about the purported handset have surfaced. According to a tipster, it will be equipped with a 6.82-inch display sourced from BOE. The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to have a similar camera deco as its predecessor, although it could miss out on the dedicated camera button.

Vivo X300 Ultra Display, Design Details

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Vivo X300 Ultra could sport a 6.82-inch BOE flat LTPO display with a 2K resolution. This corroborates previous leaks about its display size and resolution. The handset is also said to adopt a narrow-edge design and a right-angle metal mid-frame.

In terms of design the handset is tipped to sport the same large and round circular camera island as the Vivo X200 Ultra. However, the X300 Ultra could miss out on the dedicated camera button.

Vivo introduced this button with the X200 Ultra in 2024. It features a blue strip and supports sliding gestures. The button resembles a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and can be easily operated using the thumb. As per Vivo officials, this button offers a new experience when clicking pictures or adjusting parameters in landscape mode.

The Vivo X300 Ultra global model, notably, was also sighted on the European Economic Community (EEC) database. The listing also suggests that the phone will be available in European markets. However, it does not reveal any details about the device, such as its features or specifications.

Per previous reports, the Vivo X300 Ultra may feature a 6.8-inch BOE display with a 2K resolution. It could support a 120Hz refresh rate and high-frequency PWM dimming. The purported handset is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 Ultra may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery and ship with a third-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.