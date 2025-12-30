Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is set to launch in India in the first week of January 2026. The Xiaomi sub-brand has been teasing the specifications of the upcoming tablet, via a dedicated microsite for the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G on the Xiaomi India website. It has now been updated with details about the device's chipset, its dimensions, and other hardware specifications. It is confirmed to be equipped with a 12.1-inch Quad HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price, Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi sub-brand has updated the dedicated microsite for the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G to reveal various specifications and features of the upcoming tablet. It is now confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm.

The company has also indicated that the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000. Moreover, it will be equipped with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The tech firm said that the tablet's speakers will support a volume boost feature.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Redmi Pad 2 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. On the other hand, the 5G variant will be sold in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants priced at Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively. The tablet is said to go on sale in the country on January 12, 2026.

Exclusive ✨

Redmi Pad 2 Pro pricing (India):



Wi-Fi:

6GB + 128GB: 💰 ₹25,000

5G:

8GB + 128GB: 💰₹28,000

5G:

8GB + 256GB: 💰 ₹30,000



5G variants get higher RAM & storage.

🛒 First sale: January 12, 2026 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2025

Redmi's new Pad 2 Pro 5G will also boast a metal unibody design. The tech firm has confirmed that the tablet will be 7.5mm thick and weigh about 610g. We already knew that the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 6, 2026.

The tech firm recently confirmed that the tablet will pack a 12,000mAh battery, which is claimed to be the “world's largest” to feature on a tablet with a 12.1-inch display. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase, following its launch in the country, via the Xiaomi India online store.

Launched in select European countries in September, the global variant of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G features an Adreno 810 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The tablet also offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

For photos and videos, it is equipped with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It also supports 33W wired fast charging.

