Airtel says that its subscribers can currently access its network without a 5G plan, or upgrading their SIM card.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 28 November 2022 14:05 IST
Airtel 5G Services Launched in Patna; City to Get Coverage in Phased Manner, Telco Says

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its high-speed 5G services in Patna. Currently, 5G services are operational at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and a few other select locations. Customers flying in and out of Patna can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time, and the services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The new terminal in Bengaluru, Pune, Varanasi, and Nagpur are the other airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Patna. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Anupam Arora, CEO - of Bharti Airtel, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors.

Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

Who were the participants in the 5G spectrum auction?

Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the four major participants in the spectrum auction.

How much revenue did the government make from the auction?

Department of Telecom received total bids worth Rs. 1.50 lakh crore from the recently concluded auction. Revenue from the auctions was initially estimated to be Rs. 80,000-90,000 crore.

Speed:

5G services are expected to be about 10 times faster than 4G.

