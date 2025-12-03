Airtel subscribers can only download call history for one month at a time.
Airtel currently has the second-largest subscriber base in India, and offers 5G and 4G LTE connectivity to its prepaid and postpaid customers. The telecom service provider (TSP) allows its users to get a detailed call history on their smartphones, with the help of the Airtel Thanks app, which is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. If you're an Airtel subscriber, you'll first need to log in to the app using your registered Airtel phone number. Moreover, you can only download the call history for one month at a time.
According to Airtel's website, both prepaid and postpaid subscribers can request their call history. In order to receive these details, you must send a message to the telecom operator in a specific format, after which you will receive your call history for the requested period. You can't request details for more than one month at a time, which means that you will need to send multiple requests to the operator.
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your Airtel call history using the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone.
1. How can I download my Airtel Call History?
You can check your Airtel call history by sending an SMS to the telecom operator in a prescribed format, then check your email within a few minutes.
2. Can I check my Airtel call history via SMS?
Yes, you can directly send an SMS to 121 asking for your Airtel call history.
3. Will Airtel allow me to download the call history for multiple months?
No, Airtel only allows users to download the call history for one month at a time.
