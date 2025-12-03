Technology News
Check Airtel Call History Using Airtel Thanks App: A Step-By-Step Guide

Airtel subscribers can only download call history for one month at a time.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 19:14 IST
Check Airtel Call History Using Airtel Thanks App: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel Thanks app: Check your call history in a few steps

Highlights
  • Airtel allows users to see their call history for up to six months
  • Airtel Thanks App is available on Android and iOS
  • You can check the call history of prepaid and postpaid numbers
Airtel currently has the second-largest subscriber base in India, and offers 5G and 4G LTE connectivity to its prepaid and postpaid customers. The telecom service provider (TSP) allows its users to get a detailed call history on their smartphones, with the help of the Airtel Thanks app, which is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. If you're an Airtel subscriber, you'll first need to log in to the app using your registered Airtel phone number. Moreover, you can only download the call history for one month at a time.

According to Airtel's website, both prepaid and postpaid subscribers can request their call history. In order to receive these details, you must send a message to the telecom operator in a specific format, after which you will receive your call history for the requested period. You can't request details for more than one month at a time, which means that you will need to send multiple requests to the operator.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your Airtel call history using the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone.

How To Check Call History Using the Airtel Thanks App

  1. Download the latest update of the Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play Store, if you have an Android phone, or Apple's App Store, if you're an iPhone user.
  2. Open the Airtel Thanks app.
  3. Click on the Help tab of the app, which appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  4. Tap on the Chat button > the app will present a new window.
  5. Type “Call History” in the text box. Alternatively, you can also use the voice input feature.
  6. Airtel's app will then present a format of the message that you need to SMS to **121** from your registered mobile number. (Please note that you will need to edit the details in the format.)
  7. Within a few minutes, Airtel will send your call history to the respective email ID.
  8. You can then download the call history document onto your laptop, desktop, or phone to view it.

FAQs

1. How can I download my Airtel Call History?

You can check your Airtel call history by sending an SMS to the telecom operator in a prescribed format, then check your email within a few minutes.

2. Can I check my Airtel call history via SMS?

Yes, you can directly send an SMS to 121 asking for your Airtel call history.

3. Will Airtel allow me to download the call history for multiple months?

No, Airtel only allows users to download the call history for one month at a time.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Indian Variant Said to Feature Bigger Battery, Slim Design
How to Check PAN Card Status Online Using Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number, Name, Date of Birth
