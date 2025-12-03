Airtel currently has the second-largest subscriber base in India, and offers 5G and 4G LTE connectivity to its prepaid and postpaid customers. The telecom service provider (TSP) allows its users to get a detailed call history on their smartphones, with the help of the Airtel Thanks app, which is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. If you're an Airtel subscriber, you'll first need to log in to the app using your registered Airtel phone number. Moreover, you can only download the call history for one month at a time.

According to Airtel's website, both prepaid and postpaid subscribers can request their call history. In order to receive these details, you must send a message to the telecom operator in a specific format, after which you will receive your call history for the requested period. You can't request details for more than one month at a time, which means that you will need to send multiple requests to the operator.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your Airtel call history using the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone.

How To Check Call History Using the Airtel Thanks App

Download the latest update of the Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play Store, if you have an Android phone, or Apple's App Store, if you're an iPhone user. Open the Airtel Thanks app. Click on the Help tab of the app, which appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tap on the Chat button > the app will present a new window. Type “Call History” in the text box. Alternatively, you can also use the voice input feature. Airtel's app will then present a format of the message that you need to SMS to **121** from your registered mobile number. (Please note that you will need to edit the details in the format.) Within a few minutes, Airtel will send your call history to the respective email ID. You can then download the call history document onto your laptop, desktop, or phone to view it.

FAQs

1. How can I download my Airtel Call History?

You can check your Airtel call history by sending an SMS to the telecom operator in a prescribed format, then check your email within a few minutes.

2. Can I check my Airtel call history via SMS?

Yes, you can directly send an SMS to 121 asking for your Airtel call history.

3. Will Airtel allow me to download the call history for multiple months?

No, Airtel only allows users to download the call history for one month at a time.