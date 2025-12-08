Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has partnered with Google to roll out rich communication services (RCS) messaging on its network in India, according to a report. The latest move marks a shift for Airtel, as the Indian telecom company previously declined to offer support for RCS in the country. The firm previously cited concerns over user spam through RCS messaging. With the new pact, Airtel will begin offering RCS using Google's platform. RCS works like traditional SMS, but it offers enhanced features, and it works over mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Airtel and Google Reunite to Launch RCS Messaging

As per a report by Economic Times, Airtel has joined hands with Google to offer RCS messaging on its network in India using Google's platform. Both companies have agreed to an 80:20 revenue-sharing agreement. The report, citing unnamed industry executives, states that Airtel will charge Rs. 0.11 per RCS message under the deal.

"We are closely working with Google on stringent guidelines for the RCS messages to ensure that these go through our spam-based AI filter," the report cites an Airtel spokesperson as saying. “Only once this is implemented, we would be pleased to be on board RCS with Google."

As mentioned, citing concerns over potential spam through the encrypted channel, Airtel had previously refused to partner with Google and Apple for RCS support. Airtel even approached the telecom regulator to bring OTT communication apps under anti-spam rules. Now, Google has reportedly agreed to integrate RCS with Airtel's intelligent spam filter, which likely led to the recent agreement.

With the latest development, all three major Indian telecom companies, Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, now support RCS.

The RCS is a global messaging standard developed by GSMA in 2007 to upgrade traditional SMS. It offers many features like read receipts, file sharing, group chats, and location sharing, just like apps like WhatsApp and iMessage. The RCS protocol can be accessed over both mobile data and Wi-Fi.