Perplexity sent an email to Airtel users on Monday, asking them to add a "valid payment method" to continue to keep the free trial of its Pro plan. This is the first email sent by the artificial intelligence (AI) startup regarding the matter. Notably, the company partnered with Airtel in July to offer Perplexity Pro subscription for 12 months to all its users, including prepaid and postpaid customers. Such a requirement was not mentioned in July, and users were able to access the free subscription just by visiting the Thanks app.

Perplexity Now Has a Card Requirement for Free Pro Subscription in India

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted an email from Perplexity on Monday with rhe subject line, "Action Required: Add a card to keep your Perplexity Pro trial." The email stated, "We're updating how Perplexity Pro trials work to protect the program for legitimate users. You need to add a valid payment method to continue your trial."

Email sent by Perplexity about updated card requirement

The email also mentioned that while users who want to keep the free

trial will have to submit their card details, they will not be charged right now. Instead, users will be charged after the trial offer ends, adding "Your subscription will renew automatically unless cancelled beforehand."

The email sent by Perplexity in July, announcing the offer

It is worth noting that such a requirement was not mentioned when the free trial was first rolled out. On the contrary, the company had mentioned that no card was needed to avail the benefit. This is also the first time, Perplexity has shared an email about this requirement, without mentioning any change to the terms and conditions. No public post was made by the AI startup either.

How to Add Payment Information to Keep the Perplexity Pro Free Subscription

In its support page, Perplexity has now added a new eligibility criteria which reads "A credit card will be required to redeem the offer. No charges will be applied during the promotional period." While the company has not mentioned when this requirement will be enforced, it is wise to add a card information to continue using the services without worry. Just follow these steps to add the information.

Check your registered email account to see if you have received an email from Perplexity regarding this.

The email should be sent by team@mail.perplexity.ai. Tap on the Update Card Information button in the email. You will be redirected to the payments gateway. Here, you can add your credit or debit card information. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to register debit card details successfully. Once you have filled in all the text boxes, click on Update. That's it, your payment information has now been saved.

Do note: If you do not wish to pay for Perplexity Pro after your free period ends, turn off auto pay and the payment mandate from the bank app or website.