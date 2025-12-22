Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained

How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained

Perplexity has sent Airtel users an email asking them to add a “valid payment method” to continue their trial.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 December 2025 16:21 IST
How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained

Photo Credit: Reuters

A 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription costs Rs. 19,600

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • In July, Perplexity partnered with Airtel to offer free Pro access
  • Perplexity did not have a card requirement at that time
  • The offer is open to all Airtel customers in India
Advertisement

Perplexity sent an email to Airtel users on Monday, asking them to add a "valid payment method" to continue to keep the free trial of its Pro plan. This is the first email sent by the artificial intelligence (AI) startup regarding the matter. Notably, the company partnered with Airtel in July to offer Perplexity Pro subscription for 12 months to all its users, including prepaid and postpaid customers. Such a requirement was not mentioned in July, and users were able to access the free subscription just by visiting the Thanks app.

Perplexity Now Has a Card Requirement for Free Pro Subscription in India

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted an email from Perplexity on Monday with rhe subject line, "Action Required: Add a card to keep your Perplexity Pro trial." The email stated, "We're updating how Perplexity Pro trials work to protect the program for legitimate users. You need to add a valid payment method to continue your trial."

perplexity card requirement inline Perplexity Pro free trial email

Email sent by Perplexity about updated card requirement

 

The email also mentioned that while users who want to keep the free

trial will have to submit their card details, they will not be charged right now. Instead, users will be charged after the trial offer ends, adding "Your subscription will renew automatically unless cancelled beforehand."

perplexity pro july email Perplexity Pro free trial July

The email sent by Perplexity in July, announcing the offer

 

It is worth noting that such a requirement was not mentioned when the free trial was first rolled out. On the contrary, the company had mentioned that no card was needed to avail the benefit. This is also the first time, Perplexity has shared an email about this requirement, without mentioning any change to the terms and conditions. No public post was made by the AI startup either.

How to Add Payment Information to Keep the Perplexity Pro Free Subscription

In its support page, Perplexity has now added a new eligibility criteria which reads "A credit card will be required to redeem the offer. No charges will be applied during the promotional period." While the company has not mentioned when this requirement will be enforced, it is wise to add a card information to continue using the services without worry. Just follow these steps to add the information.

Check your registered email account to see if you have received an email from Perplexity regarding this.

  1. The email should be sent by team@mail.perplexity.ai.
  2. Tap on the Update Card Information button in the email.
  3. You will be redirected to the payments gateway.
  4. Here, you can add your credit or debit card information. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to register debit card details successfully.
  5. Once you have filled in all the text boxes, click on Update.
  6. That's it, your payment information has now been saved.

Do note: If you do not wish to pay for Perplexity Pro after your free period ends, turn off auto pay and the payment mandate from the bank app or website.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Perplexity Pro, Airtel, Perplexity, AI, Artificial Intelligence, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Asus VM670KA AiO All-in-One Desktop PC With 27-Inch Display, Ryzen AI 7 350 Chip Launched in India
OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets
How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus 15R Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  4. OnePlus Reportedly Developing New Smartphone for India, Global Markets
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch in a 'Starry' Green Shade in China on This Date
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Asus VM670KA AiO All-in-One Desktop PC With 27-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  9. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Yann LeCun Sets Up Advanced Machine Intelligence AI Startup After Announcing Departure From Meta
  2. Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online
  3. Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes
  5. Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China
  6. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
  7. Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features
  8. Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Screen, HarmonyOS 6 Launched: Price, Features
  9. OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets
  10. How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »