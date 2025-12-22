Perplexity has sent Airtel users an email asking them to add a “valid payment method” to continue their trial.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Perplexity sent an email to Airtel users on Monday, asking them to add a "valid payment method" to continue to keep the free trial of its Pro plan. This is the first email sent by the artificial intelligence (AI) startup regarding the matter. Notably, the company partnered with Airtel in July to offer Perplexity Pro subscription for 12 months to all its users, including prepaid and postpaid customers. Such a requirement was not mentioned in July, and users were able to access the free subscription just by visiting the Thanks app.
Gadgets 360 staff members spotted an email from Perplexity on Monday with rhe subject line, "Action Required: Add a card to keep your Perplexity Pro trial." The email stated, "We're updating how Perplexity Pro trials work to protect the program for legitimate users. You need to add a valid payment method to continue your trial."
The email also mentioned that while users who want to keep the free
trial will have to submit their card details, they will not be charged right now. Instead, users will be charged after the trial offer ends, adding "Your subscription will renew automatically unless cancelled beforehand."
It is worth noting that such a requirement was not mentioned when the free trial was first rolled out. On the contrary, the company had mentioned that no card was needed to avail the benefit. This is also the first time, Perplexity has shared an email about this requirement, without mentioning any change to the terms and conditions. No public post was made by the AI startup either.
In its support page, Perplexity has now added a new eligibility criteria which reads "A credit card will be required to redeem the offer. No charges will be applied during the promotional period." While the company has not mentioned when this requirement will be enforced, it is wise to add a card information to continue using the services without worry. Just follow these steps to add the information.
Check your registered email account to see if you have received an email from Perplexity regarding this.
Do note: If you do not wish to pay for Perplexity Pro after your free period ends, turn off auto pay and the payment mandate from the bank app or website.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement