Bharti Airtel has quietly discontinued two prepaid recharge packs in India. Priced at Rs. 121 and Rs. 181, the plans offered high-speed data benefits for a period of 30 days. It also included complimentary access to Airtel Xtreme Play Premium, the telecom operator's subscription service that bundles content from over 25 OTT streaming platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and more. Airtel consumers will now have to opt for other prepaid recharge packs if they wish to avail of data-only benefits.

Airtel Discontinues Data Packs

Airtel has updated its website and app pages to reflect the revised prepaid recharge plans in Indian circles. The telecom operator's Rs. 121 and Rs. 181 data packs have been removed from the recharge options (via TelecomTalk). The discontinued plans offered data-only benefits for 30 days. Gadgets 360 verified that the plans are no longer available.

Customers will now have to opt for other plans. The most affordable data plan is priced at Rs. 100. It offers 6GB of data with a validity period of 30 days. It also bundles access to SonyLIV and 20 other OTT apps as part of the Airtel Xtreme Play subscription, for the duration of the recharge plan.

Those who wish to avail of more data can recharge with the Rs. 161 data pack, which offers 12GB of data for the same validity period. Apart from this, Airtel also offers the Rs. 195 pack, dubbed as the “Best Cricket Pack”. As per the telecom service provider (TSP), customers get 12GB of data and a free subscription to JioHotstar Mobile for one month. It also includes the complimentary Airtel Xstreme Play subscription.

The last 30-day recharge pack is priced at Rs. 361. Customers get 50GB of data for 30 days. Airtel says the data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB consumed.

This development comes days after it was revealed that Airtel's wireless subscriber base in India had risen to a total of 393.7 million. According to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the telcom operator registered a 33.59 percent market share in India, aided by the addition of 1.252 million new wireless subscribers.