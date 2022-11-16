Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of 5G services at around 13 locations in Gurugram. The 5G services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out, the company said. The telecom operator previously announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightning the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Bharti Airtel, Delhi NCR, CEO Nidhi Lauria said.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, according to the operator.

Currently, the service is operational at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee City, Huda City Centre, Gurugram National Highway and few other select locations.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced that major parts of Kolkata would be brought under the telecom major's 5G service by December and the work will be completed by June 2023. The high-speed data services will be launched in Siliguri soon and the north Bengal city will be second in the state after Kolkata where the company will offer its 5G services, Jio said.

The 5G launch in Siliguri will be part of the December 2023 timeline for complete coverage rollout by the company in the country, a senior official of Reliance Jio said. Airtel had previously announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

