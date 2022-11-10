Technology News
Jio True 5G Launches in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to Offer Up to 1 Gbps Speed

Jio has launched True 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Thursday, November 10.

Updated: 10 November 2022 20:21 IST
Jio True 5G Launches in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to Offer Up to 1 Gbps Speed

Jio has launched True 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Thursday, November 10. The update comes almost a month after the country's largest telecom operator announced the beta launch of Jio True-5G services in select cities on the occasion of Dussehra. These cities were Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi. Later, Jio launched its 5G services at Nathdwara in Rajasthan. To avail the services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Jio users will have to wait to get an invite for 'Jio Welcome Offer'. 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
