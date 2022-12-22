Technology News
Airtel 5G Network Rollout Announced in Select Areas of Visakhapatnam: All Details

Airtel is yet to roll out its 5G network across the city, and says the rollout will be completed in a phased manner.

By ANI |  Updated: 22 December 2022 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel 5G is now operational at Dwarkanagar, Beach Road, Dhaba gardens and a few other locations

Highlights
  • Airtel 5G will be 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds
  • The telecom firm said 5G would help education, healthcare and more
  • Airtel launched 5G in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal this week

Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of its 5G services in Visakhapatnam. The New Delhi-headquartered firm said Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, Airtel said in a statement.

Currently operational at Dwarkanagar, Beach Road, Dhaba gardens, Maddilapalem, Waltair Uplands, Purna Market, Gajuwaka JN, MVP Colony, Ramnagar, Railway station road, Tenneti Nagar and a few other locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Shivan Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Vizag. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

According to the statement, Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, the telecom firm said it would allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

The telecom firm also said it would help in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last one year, the company claimed that it showed the power of 5G with a host of powerful usage cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business.

On Wednesday, Airtel announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, and Imphal.

According to the provider, 5G connectivity is available at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar.

In Imphal, customers can connect to the next generation 5G network at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations, according to Airtel.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, 5G, India
Binance Faces Weeks of Challenges After Collapse of Rival Crypto Exchange FTX : All Details
Featured video of the day
Turn Your iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine

