Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module

Xiaomi 17 Ultra will go on sale in China, after launch, via the company website in at least three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 12:28 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a circular rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a circular rear camera module
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be available in at least three colourways
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China later this week. The handset will be unveiled as the fourth model in the company's flagship lineup, which currently includes the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Now, it has announced that a special edition will also launch alongside the Ultra model, dubbed Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition. However, the company has yet to reveal whether the Leica Edition will carry different specifications, features, or design from the regular Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Additionally, new details about the phone's zooming feature have surfaced online.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition 

In a post on Weibo, the company announced on Wednesday that it will launch the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition in China on December 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the same day as the regular model. Unfortunately, the tech firm did not reveal any further details about the special edition of the handset, except for its retail box, which is shown in a black shade, donning the Xiaomi and Leica branding. Since the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is only a day away, we can expect to learn a lot about these smartphones soon.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a rotary dial around the circular camera module. The dial is said to allow users to zoom in and out while capturing photos or videos. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the said information. Hence, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be equipped with a Leica 1-inch Light and Shadow Master primary camera, featuring the new Light and Shadow Hunter 1050L image sensor. It utilises the lateral overflow integration capacitor (LOFIC) ultra-high dynamic range technology.

The company executive claimed that this will allow the phone to offer enhanced dynamic range. Further, the handset is confirmed to carry a Leica-tuned 200-megapixel telephoto camera with continuous optical zoom capabilities.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is teased to be offered via the Xiaomi China online store in black, white, and green colourways. Reports suggest that it might be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. It will reportedly be backed by a 6,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Features, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Pad Air 5 Unboxing Video Reveals Additional Design Details, Accessories
007 First Light Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Launch on May 27, 2026
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  3. OnePlus Turbo Display Details Leaked; Could Arrive With This 165Hz Screen
  4. Samsung Galaxy TriFold Gets Folded 150,000 Times: Here's What Happened
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 May Launch With These Notable Camera Upgrades
  6. Top Tech 2025: Gadgets 360 Staff's Favourite Picks of the Year
  7. You Can Now Get Google One and Gemini Annual Plan for Half the Price
  8. Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch in India
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Use Your Phone to View Connected Peripherals
  10. How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World's Bottled Water
#Latest Stories
  1. Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Plans Reportedly Dropped Amidst Poor Sales of Ultra-Thin Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube
  4. 007 First Light Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Launch on May 27, 2026
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module
  6. Oppo Pad Air 5 Unboxing Video Reveals Additional Design Details, Accessories
  7. OnePlus Turbo Tipped to Launch With 1.5K BOE Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate
  8. Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra China Launch Timeline Leaked; May Debut in Q1 2026
  9. Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; to Feature 2.8K Display and 45W Wired Charging
  10. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Delivers First Full-Sky Map, Unlocking Cosmic Secrets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »