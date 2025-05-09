Technology News
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Begins Trial of 5G Services in Delhi Ahead of Commercial Rollout

Vi's 5G services will be rolled out in a phased manner as it expands its coverage across cities in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Vi

Vi launched commercial 5G services in India in March, beginning with Mumbai

  • Select Vodafone Idea users have access to 5G services in Delhi
  • This follows earlier 5G launches in Chandigarh, Patna, and Mumbai
  • Vi offers unlimited 5G data with select prepaid and postpaid plans
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded the availability of its 5G services to one more city in India. Following its introduction in Chandigarh and Patna last month, consumers in Delhi can now avail of Vi's 5G services. This is said to be part of the initial 5G rollout phase and may only be available to select users as of now. Notably, the telecom operator offers high-speed 5G internet with several prepaid and postpaid plans, with some of them even bundling unlimited data.

Vi 5G in Delhi

Several Vi consumers in Delhi have received a message confirming the commencement of Vi's 5G trial in Delhi. However, it is said to be limited to selected consumers. The telecom operator says it will roll out the services in a phased manner as it expands its 5G coverage across cities.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the services are available in Delhi. The telecom operator's customer support provided us with the following message:

"I would like to inform you [that] we have launched Vi 5G in Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh. Additionally, we have started a trial phase of Vi 5G in Delhi for the selected customers. We are rolling out 5G in a phased manner and expanding 5G coverage across cities, ensuring the best network quality when it reaches you.”

Speedtest results via Fast.com reveal an internet speed of 75Mbps (download) and 11Mbps (upload) in the Connaught Place circle. Further, the unloaded and loaded latencies come out to be 48ms and 58ms, respectively.

airtel vs vi Vi vs Airtel

Vi vs Airtel 5G Speed Comparison

Interestingly, Vi's speeds, despite now offering 5G service, are in the vicinity of 4G network speeds offered by competitors such as Airtel (68Mbps). The latter's 5G speed was recorded 280Mbps, with a 42ms unloaded and 126ms loaded latency.

Vi 5G Plans in India

Prepaid users can access Vi's 5G services starting at Rs. 299 per month. This plan offers 1GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. For postpaid users, Vi's Max 451 plan, priced at Rs. 451, offers 50GB of data. Notably, all plans also offer unlimited 5G data wherever the coverage is available. However, the company says this is part of its introductory offer and thus, is speculated to be a temporary offering.

