Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services in India. It provides customers with an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 OTT streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, ZEE5 and many more with select plans. Airtel's new IPTV plans also include 600 popular television channels as well as Wi-Fi services which can be availed of at either home or workplace.

Airtel IPTV Services Price in India, Benefits

Airtel has launched IPTV services in India with its Wi-Fi plans starting at Rs. 699 per month, the company revealed in a press release. This plan offers 350 TV channels, access to 26 streaming apps, and a 40 Mbps Wi-Fi connection. The Rs. 899 plan offers similar benefits but with an increased 100 Mbps speed. Meanwhile, customers who wish to benefit from higher internet speeds can opt for the Rs. 1,099 plan. It offers 200 Mbps Wi-Fi services and 28 streaming apps including subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

There are plans priced at Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 3,000 which add Netflix to the streaming apps' suite, bringing it up to a total of 29 bundled apps, along with 350 TV channels and 300 Mbps and 1 Gbps internet access, respectively.

The telecom provider says all Airtel customers will get up to 30 days of complimentary service on the purchase of IPTV plans through the Airtel Thanks App as part of an introductory offer. IPTV services are available across 2000 cities in India, with the exception of Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam and the Northeastern states, where the launch will happen in a few weeks.

To get Airtel's IPTV services, all new customers can enjoy IPTV on the purchase of new Wi-Fi plans. Meanwhile, existing users can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through the Airtel thanks app or visit any Airtel store for the same.

This development builds upon recent moves by Airtel in the telecommunications sector, including a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink broadband services in India.