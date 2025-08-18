Technology News
English Edition
  Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages

Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages

Over 3,200 Airtel users have reported issues on Downdetector over the past 30 minutes.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel responded to customers stating that it is working on a fix

Highlights
  • Airtel users in several regions reported network issues on Monday
  • Users said calling, messaging and internet services were inaccessible
  • Airtel acknowledged an ongoing network issue that began earlier on Monday
Airtel users are reporting issues with accessing the telecom provider's network services. Complaints from users on a popular downtime tracking website began to pop up over the past 30 minutes, with a majority of users indicating they are facing issues with cellular services. Meanwhile, some users are reporting issues with mobile internet access or "no signal" on their devices. Users have also taken to X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, to report that they cannot make calls or send messages on Airtel's network.

Airtel Working to Restore Services Amidst Ongoing Disruption

As of 4:30pm on Monday, over 3,200 users reported issues with accessing Airtel's network on Downdetector. Out of these, 66 percent pertained to network problems on their handsets, while 18 percent of users complained about mobile internet access and 16 percent of users had no signal on their phones.

According to various posts by users on X, the ongoing network issue prevents some customers from making and receiving calls. Other users say they cannot receive SMS messages, which prevents them from receiving one time passwords (OTPs) used to log in to apps or other web services.

It's worth noting that the number of users impacted by the outage is likely to be much higher than the reports available on platforms like Downdetector and X. Some users have reported that the network issues began around two hours ago.

The telecom operator has already begun responding to customers posts on X, acknowledging it is "currently experiencing a network outage". Airtel says that it is working on resolving an ongoing issue. However, it has yet to provide an estimated timeframe for the service to be restored.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
