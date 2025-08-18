Google's Pixel 10 series will be released at the company's next Made By Google event later this week. Leaks revealing key details of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold have surfaced online over the past months. Now, new leaks give us an idea of what first-party accessories Google may announce alongside its new Pixel series phones. The company seems to be bringing a new power adapter to go with the new phones. The upcoming Pixelsnap charger and stand combo is expected to succeed the existing Pixel Stand 2. However, the new Pixel 10 series' magnetic cases are expected to see a price bump compared to the previous versions.

Google's Pixel 10 Accessories Include 67W Charger, Pixelsnap Stand and More

As spotted by Android Authority, retail websites PC-Canada and TrueData IT Supplies have allegedly listed a few Google accessories like a 67W charger, Pixelsnap stand, and Pixel 10 series cases. The listing reportedly shows the 67W Dual Port Power Adapter in a Snow colourway.

The new 67W charger is reportedly priced at CAD 79 (roughly Rs. 5,000), nearly twice the cost of the 45W version, which retailed at CAD 39 (roughly Rs. 2,468). Retail listings have also revealed the expected price of accessories like the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand. Priced at CAD 99 (roughly Rs. 6,500), it's CAD 10 (roughly Rs. 600) less than the existing Pixel Stand 2.

The upcoming Pixel 10 cases are expected to be more costly than their predecessors, likely due to the addition of built-in magnets. They're reportedly listed at CAD 69 (roughly Rs. 4,300), compared to CAD 49 (roughly Rs. 3,000) for the previous Pixel 9 cases.

Previous leaks suggested built-in magnets on Pixel 10 series phones for wireless charging support. The cases for the base Pixel 10 surfaced in Indigo, Obsidian, Limoncello, and Frost colourways, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL cases were leaked in Moonstone, Jade, and Porcelain shades.

Google is hosting its Made by Google launch event on August 20. The tech giant is expected to reveal new Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a truly wireless stereo headset alongside the Pixel 10 series.

The vanilla Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are expected to feature 6.3-inch displays, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL could come with a 6.8-inch screen. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch main screen. They could pack Android 16 and a new Tensor G5 chip.

In India, the standard Pixel 10 is said to cost Rs. 79,990. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to cost Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively, for the base variants. Price of Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to start at Rs. 1,72,999.