Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini will launch in China next week, and we've already seen the design and key specifications of the new smartphones, courtesy of teasers published by the company. Now, both these models have been spotted on a Chinese telecom operator's website. The listing shows the Vivo S50 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and a 6.59-inch display. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is already confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The company is expected to unveil the Vivo S50 Pro Mini as the Vivo X300 FE in other markets.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Leaked via China Telecom Listing

The upcoming Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini have surfaced on the China Telecom website with model numbers V2528A and V2527A, respectively. Both models are listed in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations.

The standard Vivo S50 is shown in Space Black, Confession, Inspiration Purple, and Serene Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini, in contrast, is listed in Space Black, Confession, and Inspiration Purple (translated from Chinese) finishes.

V2528A

Photo Credit: China Telecom

As per the listing, the Vivo S50 has a 6.59-inch display, while the Vivo S50 Pro Mini has a 6.31-inch display. They have a triple rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors alongside an 8-megapixel third sensor. The phones are shown with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Vivo S50 is shown to have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor (model SM8635) under the hood, whereas the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is listed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (SM8845), which has already been officially confirmed by the brand. Both models are listed with Android 16 and dual SIM connectivity.

V2527A

Photo Credit: China Telecom

The Vivo S50 series is scheduled to launch in China on December 15, and the event will start at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company is currently taking pre-orders for the phones. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to include LPDDR5x RAM (up to 9600Mbps) and UFS 4.1 storage and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The standard Vivo S50 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto shooter.

Vivo is speculated to launch the Vivo X300 FE globally as a rebranded version of the S50 Pro Mini. The Vivo V70 could also debut in global markets with specifications based on the standard S50. This model might feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.