Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is expected to launch as the Vivo X300 FE in other regions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 16:53 IST
Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to feature LPDDR5x RAM

Highlights
  • Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini are confirmed to launch next week
  • Vivo S50 is listed with a 6.59-inch display
  • The standard model could get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor
Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini will launch in China next week, and we've already seen the design and key specifications of the new smartphones, courtesy of teasers published by the company. Now, both these models have been spotted on a Chinese telecom operator's website. The listing shows the Vivo S50 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and a 6.59-inch display. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is already confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The company is expected to unveil the Vivo S50 Pro Mini as the Vivo X300 FE in other markets.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Leaked via China Telecom Listing

The upcoming Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini have surfaced on the China Telecom website with model numbers V2528A and V2527A, respectively. Both models are listed in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations.

The standard Vivo S50 is shown in Space Black, Confession, Inspiration Purple, and Serene Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini, in contrast, is listed in Space Black, Confession, and Inspiration Purple (translated from Chinese) finishes.

s50 pro vivo china telecom Vivo S50

V2528A
Photo Credit: China Telecom

 

As per the listing, the Vivo S50 has a 6.59-inch display, while the Vivo S50 Pro Mini has a 6.31-inch display. They have a triple rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors alongside an 8-megapixel third sensor. The phones are shown with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Vivo S50 is shown to have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor (model SM8635) under the hood, whereas the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is listed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (SM8845), which has already been officially confirmed by the brand. Both models are listed with Android 16 and dual SIM connectivity.

s50 pro mini vivo china telecom V2527A

V2527A
Photo Credit: China Telecom

 

The Vivo S50 series is scheduled to launch in China on December 15, and the event will start at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company is currently taking pre-orders for the phones. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to include LPDDR5x RAM (up to 9600Mbps) and UFS 4.1 storage and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The standard Vivo S50 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto shooter.

Vivo is speculated to launch the Vivo X300 FE globally as a rebranded version of the S50 Pro Mini. The Vivo V70 could also debut in global markets with specifications based on the standard S50. This model might feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026

