Airtel Down: Airtel Services Restored After Suffering Brief Outage in Several Parts of India

According to Downdetector, Airtel’s network outage began at 7:00pm on Tuesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 14:29 IST
Airtel Down: Airtel Services Restored After Suffering Brief Outage in Several Parts of India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel has not revealed the reason behind this service interruption

Highlights
  • Airtel’s network was restored at around 11:30pm on the same night
  • Many Airtel users complained of not having connectivity during the outage
  • Mobile data was reportedly functioning during the period
Airtel services suffered a brief outage on the evening of Tuesday in various parts of India. Many Airtel users took to social media to complain about the interruption of service and highlighted the issues they were facing. According to a downtime tracking website, the outage was first reported after 7:00pm IST on May 13, and it continued till 11:35pm IST. While all the areas affected by the outage have not been confirmed, users from across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and New Delhi complained about a lack of network connectivity.

Airtel Suffers Brief Outage on Tuesday

On the downtime tracking website Downdetector, users registered more than 8,400 reports about Airtel services not working properly. Among the reports, 65 percent complained of not having a signal, while 15 percent reported issues with Internet services. Another 20 percent highlighted other network-related issues with their mobile phones.

The outage is said to have begun at around 7:00pm IST on Tuesday when the complaints spiked to more than 1,400. The peak of the outage was observed at around 9:05pm when more than 8,400 reports were made. By 1:05am on Wednesday, the issue appears to have been resolved entirely.

According to an ABP Live report, the issue was observed in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Thrissur, Hyderabad, and in regions of Kerala. A separate Times Now report mentions that users in New Delhi also suffered from the outage.

During this period, most users were reportedly unable to make phone calls, as the network signal was not available. Despite that, some users in the same areas were able to access mobile data and Internet services, as per The Hindu.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a screenshot of a text message from Airtel acknowledging the issue. The message read, “Last evening, we encountered a network outage in few areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Our team worked diligently overnight to resolve the issue. Our services have been fully restored. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.”

Due to the interruption to the operations, several users took to X to express their frustrations. One user in Kerala said, “I have a valid pack until June 22nd 2025. But I can't able to make calls and use mobile date since yesterday!! What kind of service you guys are providing!”

Another said, “What's going on with Airtel? No mobile signal, can't make calls, and even my Airtel Fiber isn't working.”

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
