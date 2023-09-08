Technology News

Airtel Balance Check: How to Check Your Prepaid Balance, Remaining Data and Validity

Airtel balance check can be performed on your phone if you have basic network connectivity — or Internet access — depending on what kind of phone you are using.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2023 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel allows you to check your balance and other details via the Airtel Thanks app

Highlights
  • Airtel balance check is done using two methods if you use a smartphone
  • If you have a feature phone, you can rely on USSD codes to check balance
  • After an Airtel balance check, you can decide whether to buy another plan

Airtel balance check for your prepaid connection can be easily performed using two different methods, making it easy to find details such as current balance, remaining data allowance, and the validity of your existing Airtel prepaid recharge plan. The first method can be used without any Internet access, but does not provide as much information as the second Airtel balance check method which requires you to download the telecom operator's official application. If you have a smartphone, you can use both methods to check your balance.

Notably, you will be able to easily perform an Airtel balance check on your phone as long as you have basic cellular network connectivity — or Internet access — depending on what kind of phone you are using, by following a few easy steps. Make sure to note the outgoing and incoming validity as well as available data allowance displayed on your phone in order to recharge your number once your existing pack ends.

Here's how to do an Airtel balance check on your smartphone or feature phone by following a few steps using an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code or Airtel's official app.

Airtel balance check using USSD code

  1. Open the dialler or phone application on your smartphone or feature phone.
  2. Type *123*10# using your smartphone's keypad. 
  3.  Press the call button to transmit the USSD code.
  4.  View your balance details and enter additional numbers to access additional information.

Airtel balance check using Airtel Thanks app

  1. Download the Airtel Thanks app from the App Store or the Google Play store.
  2. Log in using your phone number and enter the OTP that you receive via SMS.
  3. Tap on Services at the top left corner of the screen.
  4. Now tap on your phone number to view details such as current balance, available data, and validity.
