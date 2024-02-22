Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2 FCC Listing Suggests Larger Than Usual Battery, Adding to Company's Recent Claims

OnePlus’ claim to offer “market-beating” battery life sure has something to do with this large battery

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2024
OnePlus Watch 2 FCC Listing Suggests Larger Than Usual Battery, Adding to Company’s Recent Claims

OnePlus Watch 2 will be the company’s third smartwatch till date

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • The wearable is said to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen1 SoC
  • OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched in India as per its Amazon listing
OnePlus is expected to reveal its third smartwatch at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) event to be held in Spain. While details about this smartwatch have trickled down through minor leaks over time, we have now started to see more details getting leaked as the launch draws nearer. The latest leak comes from an official source giving us information about the smartwatch's battery capacity and also answering some questions about OnePlus' big claims about battery life.

First reported by 9to5Google, an FCC listing could reveal how OnePlus claims to deliver market-beating battery life with its latest smartwatch. The FCC listing suggests that the OnePlus Watch 2 will have a rather large battery with a capacity of 500mAh, which the report claimed is about 64 percent larger than the one in the latest Pixel Watch 2 and about 20 percent larger than the Galaxy Watch 6's (44mm) battery.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro still has the largest battery standing at 509mAh. OnePlus, in a recent forum post revealed that its Watch 2 will offer a 100-hour battery life in ‘Smart Mode', which will set some new standards for smartwatches or raise the bar, if it ends up pulling off the same successfully. At the moment, it isn't clear as to what ‘Smart mode' does, but it's clear that the watch will deliver the claimed battery life when used with this mode.

As per the FCC document, the OnePlus Watch 2 will use a pin-based charging system with four flat pins located at the bottom, which will connect to a charging adapter.

Unlike the last OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Nord Watch, which used a custom OS for software, the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC hints at a WearOS-powered smartwatch, which will come as a relief for followers of the brand. A recent leak also hinted the same. With that in mind, it is expected to be far more capable than its successor.

OnePlus recently officially revealed the design of its upcoming smartwatch. It will be available in two colorways — Black Steel and Radiant Steel. Images of the wearable also show a large circular display with two pushers on the right side of the case. OnePlus claims that the Watch 2's case is made from stainless steel and has a sapphire crystal protected display which should make it as tough as a regular timepiece.

OnePlus, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2 Battery, OnePlus Watch 2 Charging, OnePlus Watch 2 Design, OnePlus Watch 2 Launch in India, OnePlus Watch 2 MWC 2024, MWC 2024
OnePlus Watch 2 FCC Listing Suggests Larger Than Usual Battery, Adding to Company’s Recent Claims
