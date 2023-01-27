Technology News

Realme Coca-Cola Phone Officially Revealed, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Realme has also set up an event page teasing the launch of the upcoming Coca-Cola-branded smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2023 19:38 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme’s Coca-Cola phone is tipped to feature Coca-Cola branding on the back

Highlights
  • Realme's Coca-Cola phone is tipped to be a rebranded Realme 10 4G
  • The leaked renders of the phone show a dual rear camera set up
  • Realme is yet to reveal the specifications of the upcoming phone

Realme's Coca-Cola phone was recently spotted in a leaked render online and rumours of the handset have surfaced online over the last few days. The leaked image also given enthusiasts a hint of the design of the purported smartphone, which has now been confirmed by Realme. The firm has teased the imminent launch of a new branded handset via its website. However, it is yet to reveal any details of the specifications and features of the Coca-Cola phone. It is tipped to make its debut as a rebranded Realme 10 4G.

A new landing page for the Realme Coca-Cola special edition phone confirms that the company is working on a new branded phone. The page reads, “Realme is set to get really refreshing,” along with the outline of a phone that appears to be immersed in the popular beverage. However, the company hasn't shared any details on the design and specifications of the phone. The design of the handset's rear panel was recently leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter.

The leaked image of the upcoming Coca-Cola phone show the phone in a red colourway with dual camera sensors and an LED flash, and a volume rocker on the right edge. The phone is shown to feature a rounded edge and Coca-Cola branding on its back. While the specifications are still under wraps, the handset is tipped to be a Coca-Cola smartphone will be a rebranded Realme 10 4G.

The phone was launched last November. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC onboard.

For optics, the packs a dual rear camera set up led by a 50-megapixel dual rear camera with an LED flash. The Realme handset also houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For software support, it runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. 

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.