Airtel vs Jio: Prepaid Plans Comparison After Latest Price Hike

Airtel and Jio have introduced new pricing to their prepaid plans. Check out this comparison to know the difference!

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 June 2024 15:04 IST
Airtel vs Jio: Prepaid Plans Comparison After Latest Price Hike
Highlights
  • Airtel and Reliance Jio have increased the price of their plans
  • Both operators will implement the new pricing from July 3
  • Check out the in-depth comparison of Airtel and Jio plans
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have now revised the pricing of their range of prepaid and postpaid plans in the country, effective from July 03, 2024. Reliance Jio was the first to announce the price hike of its range of plans in the country, followed by Airtel. Jio has also confirmed that it will only offer unlimited 5G data benefits with 2GB of data per day or more prepaid plans. On the other hand, we are still waiting to see whether Airtel will follow this suit and limit its 5G unlimited data benefit with its revised prepaid plans.

That said, if you are confused about the latest price hike and want to compare the prepaid plans of Airtel and Jio to get a better idea about who is offering better benefits and pricing, then we are here to help. In this article, we will be talking in detail about the latest price hike of Airtel and Jio prepaid plans with different.

Airtel vs Jio: New Prepaid Plans with 28 Days Validity

Both operators have revised the prepaid plans to have 28 days validity. Although, there is no difference in the benefits compared to older plans for each operator. Take a look at the comparison of Airtel and Jio plans with 28 days validity that offer the following benefits:

Airtel Plan Price Jio Plan Price Benefits Validity
Rs. 199 Rs. 189 2GB 28 Days
Rs. 299 Rs. 249 1GB per day 28 Days
Rs. 349 Rs. 299 1.5GB per day 28 Days
NA Rs. 349 2GB per day 28 Days
Rs. 409 Rs. 399 2.5GB per day 28 Days
Rs. 449 Rs. 449 3GB per day 28 Days

Airtel vs Jio: New Prepaid Plans with 56 Days Validity

Here are some prepaid plans that got a price hike from each operator. Do note that the following plans bring 56 days of validity.

Airtel Plans

Here are the prepaid plans with revised prices with 56 days validity:

  • Rs. 579: 56 days validity, 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls
  • Rs. 649: 56 days validity, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls

Reliance Jio Plans

The company has increased the price of two prepaid plans with 56 days validity. These are as follows:

  • Rs. 579: 56 days validity, 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls
  • Rs. 629: 2GB data per day, 56 days validity, unlimited calls, unlimited 5G data

Interestingly, Jio is offering better pricing than Airtel when it comes to prepaid plans with 56 days of validity. Although, the Rs 579 prepaid plan benefits remain the same for both operators. Jio offers a slightly better price for its 2GB data per day plan.

Airtel vs Jio: New Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity

Here is a comparison of Airtel and Jio prepaid plans that brings 84 days of validity:

Airtel Plan Price Jio Plan Price Benefits Validity
Rs. 509 Rs. 479 6GB 84 Days
Rs. 859 Rs. 799 1.5GB per day 84 Days
Rs. 979 Rs. 859 2GB per day 84 Days
NA Rs. 1199 3GB per day 84 Days

As you can see in the above comparison, Jio once again takes the lead in this segment. Not only does it offer better pricing, but it also offers better options for those wanting better data benefits.

Airtel vs Jio: New Prepaid Plans with 365 Days Validity

Lastly, we have the annual prepaid plans from both companies that have received a price hike. Here's a comparison of these plans:

Rs. 1999 Plan

Both operators now provide a Rs 1,999 prepaid plan that brings 24GB of data in total. However, with Reliance Jio, you get a slightly lower validity of 336 days, while the Airtel Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan brings 365 days of validity.

Rs. 3,599 Plan

This is where it gets interesting. Airtel and Jio offer Rs 3,599 prepaid plans for their customers with the revised price. Both of them bring 365 days of validity. However, there is a difference in the data benefits.

To start with, Jio Rs. 3,599 plan offers its customers 2.5GB of data per day. Moreover, you also get unlimited 5G data with this plan. On the other hand, Airtel only offers 2GB of data per day.

Comments

