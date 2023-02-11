Technology News

BSNL-ZTE Alleged Scam: Delhi High Court Directs BSNL to Initiate Departmental Action

The plea had claimed that certain officials of BSNL and ZTE entered into a conspiracy to release undue payment of 95.10 percent.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 February 2023 09:38 IST
BSNL-ZTE Alleged Scam: Delhi High Court Directs BSNL to Initiate Departmental Action

BSNL kept releasing purchase orders without caring for demand in the field, the plea alleges

Highlights
  • CBI to supply a copy of the entry of the closure to the petitioner
  • The petition was filed by the NGO Telecom Watchdog
  • CBI stated that the proves of bribery weren't established

The Delhi High Court has directed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to initiate departmental action, as suggested by the CBI, against its officers for allegedly formulating improper tenders and lack of planning before issuing of purchase orders of GSM telephone mobile lines.

The high court made it clear that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the imputations of allegations on the officers of BSNL and any action initiated by the telecom company be taken to its logical conclusion on its own merits.

The court's order came while disposing of a plea in which it was alleged that BSNL officials allegedly caused loss of about Rs. 1,000 crore to the exchequer by releasing unauthorised payment to the subsidiary of a Chinese firm by fabricating documents.

"The Preliminary Enquiry (PE) has been registered by the CBI at the instance of this court and the CBI, after concluding the investigation has filed status reports before this court. On a perusal of the status reports, this court does not find any reason to discard the status reports filed by the CBI and pass any further directions.

"This court, however, directs the BSNL to initiate departmental action, as suggested by the CBI, against its officers. It is made clear that this court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the imputations of allegations on the officers of BSNL. Any action initiated by the BSNL be taken to its logical conclusion on its own merits," a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said in an order passed on Thursday.

It said as ordered by the apex court in the Latika Kumari case, the CBI is directed to supply a copy of the entry of the closure to the petitioner disclosing the reasons, in brief, for closing the complaint and not proceeding further.

It granted liberty to the petitioner NGO Telecom Watchdog to take recourse to the legal remedies in accordance with law.

The petition filed by the NGO, represented through advocate Prashant Bhushan, had alleged that officials of BSNL had connived with M/s ZTE Telecom India Pvt Ltd, a Chinese contractor, and forged official records of BSNL so that "undue payments" of about Rs. 1,000 crore could be released to the firm.

The CBI, in its latest status report filed in the court in January, stated that though money had been received by M/s Trimax IT and Infrastructure Ltd from ZTE no link has been established that the money received by them was used in bribing the officials of BSNL.

The status report, however, suggested that departmental enquiry must be initiated against a senior officer of BSNL for making modification in the payment milestone without deliberating upon the efforts to acquire the sites which resulted into financial loss and technical degradation by having the add-on work contract with ZTE at the rate of 2011.

It further suggested that departmental action, if found necessary, be taken against the officers of BSNL for formulating improper tenders and lack of planning before issuing of purchase orders.

The petition had claimed that in 2011, BSNL had invited tender for north, south and east zones for 14.37 million GSM mobile telephone lines on turnkey basis and following a transparent competitive bidding process, ZTE emerged as the successful bidder for all three zones at a cost of Rs. 4,204.85 crore.

The plea had alleged that in its tender, BSNL had prescribed eight milestones for releasing payments, according to which only 50 percent payment was payable up to delivery stage and the balance to be released in stages on installation and commissioning.

"During implementation of the project, for unknown reasons, BSNL kept releasing purchase orders without caring for demand in the field. As a result, a huge quantum of the ordered material started piling-up at M/s ZTE's stores for which BSNL had already paid 50 per cent of the equipment cost including customs duty as per the tender clauses," it had alleged.

The plea had claimed that certain officials of BSNL and ZTE entered into a conspiracy to release undue payment of 95.10 percent "illegitimately for all such uninstalled equipment".

It had alleged that official documents were fabricated to release payment of 95.10 percent "illegitimately" to ZTE.

"It is apparent that the respondent (CBI) is not taking any action on the complaint filed by the petitioner for some unknown reasons even in such a serious matter where hundreds of crores of rupees have been released illegitimately in criminal conspiracy between officials of BSNL and a Chinese contractor by forging documents in a contract worth Rs. 4,204.85 crore," the petitioner had alleged.

 

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, ZTE, Telecom
Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Shipments Despite 25 Percent YoY Dip: IDC
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 5G Review: The One to Beat?

Related Stories

BSNL-ZTE Alleged Scam: Delhi High Court Directs BSNL to Initiate Departmental Action
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  2. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  4. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  5. Ola Electric Announces Lower Variant of S1, Lineup for S1 Air
  6. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  8. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging To Debut This Month
  9. These Samsung Galaxy Phones Could Be Updated to Android 14-Based One UI 6
  10. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL-ZTE Alleged Scam: Delhi High Court Directs BSNL to Initiate Departmental Action
  2. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Shipments Despite 25 Percent YoY Dip: IDC
  3. RBI Permits Use of Mobile-Based UPI Payments for Travellers From G20 Nations
  4. Spotify Shares Rise After Reports of Activist Investor ValueAct Taking Stake
  5. Alibaba Group Sells Remaining Stake in Paytm Worth Rs. 1,378 Crore
  6. Nokia G22 Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Tipped to Feature Unisoc T606 SoC: All Details
  7. Redmi 12C Global Variant With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphone Launch Event Scheduled for February 15
  9. Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Supreme Court Dismisses Google's Plea to Modify January 19 Order Upholding NCLAT Decision on CCI Penalty
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.