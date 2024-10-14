Technology News
English Edition

Ericsson Said to Have Bagged New 5G Contract from India's Bharti Airtel

Much of the deployment is likely to happen next year, according to one source familiar with the matter.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 October 2024 16:19 IST
Ericsson Said to Have Bagged New 5G Contract from India's Bharti Airtel

Photo Credit: Reuters

Shares in Ericsson rose as much as 1.8 percent after the Reuters story

Highlights
  • Demand from the Indian 5G market started to skyrocket in 2023
  • Ericsson got part of a contract last month from Vodafone-Idea
  • Ericsson has not reacted to the development as yet
Advertisement

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has received a new multi-billion dollar contract for selling 5G equipment from India's Bharti Airtel, two sources familiar with the matter said.

This comes after Ericsson got part of a $3.6 billion (roughly Rs. 30,259 crore) contract last month for selling 5G equipment to India's Vodafone Idea. It shared the contract with Nokia and Samsung.

The new contracts are expected to boost Ericsson's revenue next year after seeing a big fall in contracts from India in the first half of the year.

Sales in Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India had decreased by 44 percent in the second quarter. Ericsson will announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Much of the deployment is likely to happen next year, according to one source familiar with the matter.

Ericsson declined to comment. Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Ericsson rose as much as 1.8 percent after the Reuters story.

Demand from the Indian 5G market started to skyrocket in 2023, when sales from the region grew as much as five times, as Airtel and Jio, the telecoms unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, started to scale up 5G services.

That demand cushioned a slowdown in revenue from Ericsson's main US market where telecom operators have been lowering spending.

Global telecom equipment revenue had dropped 16 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, recording a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit contractions, according to research firm Dell'Oro.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ericsson, Bharti Airtel, 5G, Airtel
Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: Price, Specifications
RBI Governor Highlights Need for Faster Remittance Settlements Amid Advancing eRupee Trials

Related Stories

Ericsson Said to Have Bagged New 5G Contract from India's Bharti Airtel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Open in India: Offers, Availability
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Get Less Visible Display Crease
  3. This Is Probably the Most Affordable 85-Inch Google TV in India: See Price
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: See Price
  5. iQOO 13 Could Get an RGB Light Strip Around Rear Camera Module
  6. Europa Clipper Launch Today: How to Watch it Online, Details, and More
  7. Apple Said to Launch a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Rival in 2027
  8. Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Core Specifications Surface in New Leak
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Which is Better?
#Latest Stories
  1. El Nino Drives Record Global Temperatures in 2023, Studies Reveal
  2. Google Wants US Judge's App Store Ruling Put on Hold
  3. RBI Governor Highlights Need for Faster Remittance Settlements Amid Advancing eRupee Trials
  4. Ericsson Said to Have Bagged New 5G Contract from India's Bharti Airtel
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: Price, Specifications
  6. Head of Prehistoric Car-Size Millipede Finally Discovered, Sheds Light on Unsolved Evolutionary Link
  7. NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Launch Today: How to Watch it Online, Details, and More
  8. Ancient Burial Mound in Siberia Discovered With Evidence of Human Sacrifice: Study
  9. Elista 85-Inch Google TV With 4K HDR Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Ring India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Reservations Go Live: Offers, Benefits, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »