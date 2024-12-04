Technology News
Bharti Airtel Signs 'Multi-Billion' Dollar 4G, 5G Equipment Deal With Ericsson

Bharti Airtel's partner Ericsson will deploy centralised radio access network (RAN) and Open RAN-ready solutions.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 December 2024 20:27 IST
Bharti Airtel Signs 'Multi-Billion' Dollar 4G, 5G Equipment Deal With Ericsson

Photo Credit: Reuters

Demand from India's 5G market started to skyrocket in 2023

Highlights
  • Airtel says it has signed a deal to buy equipment from Ericsson
  • The equipment is likely to be deployed in 2025
  • Ericsson will also upgrade the software of its deployed 4G radios
India's Bharti Airtel on Wednesday signed a "multi-billion" dollar deal with Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson to boost its 4G and 5G coverage in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Under the deal, which Reuters reported in October, Bharti Airtel will buy and deploy equipment from Ericsson likely in 2025. The companies did not disclose exact financial terms of the deal.

Demand from India's 5G market started to skyrocket in 2023, as Bharti Airtel and Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, started to scale up 5G services.

Ericsson, Bharti Airtel's partner of more than two decades, will deploy centralized radio access network (RAN) and Open RAN-ready solutions, Bharti Airtel said in a press release.

Open RAN allows mobile operators to mix and match equipment from various suppliers, potentially increasing flexibility.

Ericsson will also upgrade the software of its deployed 4G radios, it said.

"This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network," Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said in the release.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The deal comes after Ericsson won part of a $3.6 billion contract to sell 5G equipment to Vodafone Idea earlier this year. It shared the contract with Nokia and Samsung.

The new deals are expected to boost Ericsson's revenue next year, after a big fall in contracts from India in the first half of the year.

Nokia also signed a "multi-billion" dollar deal with Bharti Airtel last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Displays With Improved Durability, Efficiency

