Google Pixel 9 Pro was launched alongside the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in August this year. While the Pro variant did not go on sale in India at the time, it will now finally be available for pre-orders later this week in the country. The price and colour options of the phone had previously been confirmed by the California-based tech giant. The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by a Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security chipset and ships with Android 14.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Order in India

Google Pixel 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB + 256GB option, the company revealed previously. Now, a Flipkart banner confirms that the phone will be available for pre-orders in the country starting October 17 at 12pm IST. It will be offered in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colourways, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL variant.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) SuperActua (LTPO) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by the Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security chipset and runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Google Pixel 9 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and another 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It gets a 42-megapixel from camera for selfies and video calls.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired as well as Qi wireless charging support. It comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, Dual Band GNSS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

